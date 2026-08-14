Pirates Prospect Termarr Johnson Suffers Significant Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Pirates' organizational depth took a significant blow this week as the club announced that second base prospect Termarr Johnson has been diagnosed with tears to the ACL and LCL in his left knee. The injury, which occurred while Johnson was running to first base during a game last weekend with Triple-A Indianapolis, will end his 2026 season prematurely.

Johnson is scheduled to be examined by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas next week to determine the full extent of the damage and map out a surgical plan. The recovery timeline for such a significant multi-ligament knee injury typically spans 9-12 months, meaning Johnson is likely to miss the majority, if not all, of the 2027 campaign.

Pirates 2B prospect Termarr Johnson has been diagnosed with tears to the ACL and LCL in his left knee.



Johnson is due to be examined by Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas next week.



He suffered the injury after tripping near first base last weekend with Triple-A Indianapolis. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) August 14, 2026

The timing of the injury is particularly devastating given the context of Johnson’s development. Drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Mays High School in Atlanta, Johnson arrived with immense fanfare. He signed with the Pirates for a $7.2 million bonus, a figure that exceeded the slot recommendation for the pick, underscoring the organization's belief in his offensive ceiling.

Scouts at the time lauded his exceptional hit tool, often grading it at a 70 on the 20-80 scale, combined with plus power potential that evaluators projected would yield 25 home runs per season at his peak.

Continued Setbacks

Despite the lofty expectations, Johnson's professional career has been a struggle to find offensive consistency. After solid whole seasons in 2023 and 2024, his 2025 season was widely viewed as a disappointment relative to his draft status, as he failed to dominate Double-A pitching in the way many had anticipated. The Pirates promoted him aggressively, hoping to challenge him, but the returns have not matched the investment thus far.

Heading into the 2026 season, Johnson was tasked with proving he could handle elite competition. A solid season at Triple-A could have put him in a position for a September call-up.

But his statistics before the injury showed a player still searching for his footing. In his time with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, the 22-year-old was slashing just .199/.336/.319.

While he showed glimpses of his patient approach with a respectable walk rate, his power output had yet to materialize, having connected for only 6 home runs and 37 RBIs in 96 games. He struck out 101 times against 68 walks, illustrating the ongoing adjustment to advanced off-speed and breaking pitches.

What's Next for Johnson?

The injury represents a brutal turning point for Johnson. While he is still just 22 years old, the lost developmental time will be significant. For a prospect whose value is predicated on his hit tool and athleticism, a major lower-body injury poses a significant risk to his power generation and mobility.

Once viewed as the franchise's second baseman of the future, Johnson now faces a long road to recovery as the Pirates must decide whether to wait for his return or look elsewhere for production up the middle.

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