Pirates Make Surprise Call-Up for Outfielder

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates need players to start producing at the plate and they're turning to a new player to do just that.

The Pirates are calling up outfielder Ronny Simon to the major league roster ahead of their next game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 5, per Pirates insider Alex Stumpf .

Pittsburgh has to select the contract of Simon, putting him on the 40-man roster, and then place him on the 26-man roster so he can play.

The Pirates must designate a player for assignment or put a player on the 60-day injured list to add Simon to the 40-man roster and then option a player to Triple-A Indianapolis or place them on the injured list to add Simon to the 26-man roster.

Why Pirates are Calling Simon Up

Simon has had a fantastic season with Triple-A Indianapolis and has been one of the best hitters in the Pirates minor league system.

He hit .330/.419/.470 for an OPS of .889 in 99 games with Indianapolis, with 54 runs scored, 120 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 63 RBI, 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts and 53 walks to 73 strikeouts.

Indianapolis Indians second baseman Ronny Simon (9) runs during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens celebrating the Indians’ 30th anniversary Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The Indians fell to the Mud Hens 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simon leads the International League in hits and batting average, ranks second in double, fourth in on-base percentage, tied-fifth in stolen bases and tied-eighth in RBI.

He has hit the ball well and hard in Triple-A with great average exit velocity (91.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.3%), while limiting his strikeout (17.0%) and whiff rates (20.8%).

Simon has played in all three outfield spots this season, with 35 starts in right field, 28 starts in center field and 19 starts in right field, while also having infield experience, playing 324 games at second base, 82 games at shortstop and 62 games at third base in his minor league career.

His defensive versatility gives the Pirates someone they can put in different roles and thrive in them, something that Billy Cook did before they sent him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 2.

Simon is a switch-hitter who bats well from both sides of the plate, slashing .345/.462/.595 for an OPS of 1.057 against left-handed pitching and batting .325/.406/.432 for an OPS of .838 against right-handed pitching.

The Pirates have struggled against left-handed pitching, with a 10-23 record against them when it's a southpaw starting, making Simon someone they could put into the lineup.

Ronny Simon's Tenure with the Pirates

The Pirates claimed Simon off of waivers on June 2, 2025, after the Miami Marlins had designated him for assignment two days prior.

Simon became famous, or rather infamous, for making three errors in the four innings, tying the Marlins record for most in a game, and then crying when he got taken out.

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ronny Simon (63) reacts in pain after sliding home against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He played just eight games for the Pirates across two stints, batting .233/.250/.267 for an OPS of .517, with seven hits in 30 at-bats, a double and two RBI.

Simon suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Aug. 29 vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park saw catcher Connor Wong move his knee into his shoulder to make the tag.

He underwent season-ending surgery , which required a four-to-six month recovery period.

Simon came back from it and was a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, after the Pirates DFA'd him in the offseason, and now he'll get a chance to prove he belongs at the major league level.

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