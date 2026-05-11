Pirates Outfielder Could Return Early From Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are missing an important part of their outfield, but they could have it back in the near future.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke on the Pirates Insider Show about injured outfielder Jake Mangum and is confident that he won't be out for long.

Mangum went on the 10-day injured list retroactively on May 6 with a left hamstring strain, following them scratching him from the lineup in the series finale vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 7.

“Good thing is we’re optimistic Jake is going to be back on the shorter end of things," Cherington said. "He’s an important part of this team. He kind of finds himself almost into every game somehow and when he’s not active, it shows.”

What the Pirates Are Missing Without Mangum

The Pirates traded with the Tampa Bay Rays for Mangum this offseason, as a part of the deal that also brought in second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Mangum has played as advertised from his rookie year with the Rays in 2025, as he's doing just a bit of everything for the Pirates so far.

He can play all three outfield spots and do so pretty effectively, starting 10 games and playing in 22 contests in left field, starting two game in center field and making four starts in right field, appearing in 28 of the Pirates 34 games prior to him missing that last game vs. Arizona.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Mangum is also somewhat of a pest on the basepaths, always looking to steal a base or score when it's possible.

He hasn't been amazing from the plate, slashing .260/.333/.288 for an OPS of .621, but he can get those rare infield singles, which he led baseball in 2025 with, and also lay down a bunt at any point.

Mangum may not provide much power, with no home runs this season and not many coming, but the Pirates now don't have a player that they can bring off the bench in any moment and give them what they need.

What the Pirates Outfield Looks Like Without Mangum

The Pirates still have their main outfield trio, with Bryan Reynolds in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Ryan O'Hearn in right field.

Pittsburgh has two players off the bench they can go to in Billy Cook and Nick Yorke , with Cook able to play all three outfield spots and Yorke a utility man that can play both corner outfield spots.

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Billy Cook (25) catches the final out of the eighth inning on a ball hit by Washington Nationals shortstop Nasim Nuñez (not pictured) to leave the bases loaded at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The issue with both players is that they've struggled from the plate, with Cook hitting .190 and Yorke hitting .205.

Pittsburgh would love to have either Cook or Yorke finally start producing from the plate, but as of now, they're looking for anyone who can provide some offense off the bench for a lineup that has hit well so far in 2026.

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