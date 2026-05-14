Pirates Make Starting Pitcher Change Before Rockies Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a late change to who will take the mound in their upcoming game.

The Pirates will have left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery start the vs. the Colorado Rockies in the series finale on May 14. Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski originally was the probable starter for this game, but is now no longer in that role.

Pittsburgh will most likely have Montgomery pitch one inning and then have Mlodzinski come in as a bulk reliever and pitch five-to-six innings afterwards.

It's a risky move from Pirates manager Don Kelly, but it just might work against the Rockies and help get the Pirates a series win.

Why the Pirates are Making a Starting Pitcher Change

This isn't the first time the Pirates have done this with Montgomery and Mlodzinski, as they previously used this strategy vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 15.

Pittsburgh had Montgomery make a spot start and face off against the better left-handed bats at the top of the lineup vs. the Nationals and then Mlodzinski came in the second inning.

Apr 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It worked incredibly well, as Montgomery threw a scoreless first inning and then Mlodzinski threw six scoreless innings afterwards and allowed just two hits and a walk and hit a batter in the eventual 2-0 win.

The strategy came about because Mlodzinski struggled against left-handed batters and Montgomery was much better.

This is still the case now, as Mlodzinski has a .333 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.74 WHIP against left-handed batters, while Montgomery has just a .143 BAA and a 1.17 WHIP vs. lefties and has 10 strikeouts too.

Colorado has left-handed batters at the top of their lineup like second baseman Edouard Julien, power-hitting outfielder Mickey Moniak, first baseman TJ Rumfield and outfielder Troy Johnston, which makes sense to have Montgomery come out first.

The Pirates also did this spot start in their reliever game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27.

Montgomery started that game and threw a scoreless inning and the Pirates had a perfect game going through six innings, with right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence throwing the second innng and then rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel taking on the bulk role with four scoreless innings.

It almost worked out, until Dennis Santana had a rough ninth inning and the Pirates would lose 4-2.

Overlook at Montgomery's and Mlodzinski's Individual Seasons

The Pirates added Montgomery in their trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back on Dec. 19, which also netted them second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum .

Montgomery had a tough start to the season, with five earned runs in his first five outings, but has thrown 11 consecutive scoreless appearances and hasn't given up a run in more than a month.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

He has a 2.87 ERA in 16 appearances and the two spots starts and 15.2 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts to eight walks, with a .203 BAA and a 1.28 WHIP.

Mlodzinski is back in the starting rotation this season, after he struggled last year, seeing the Pirates send him down to Triple-A Indianapolis and then bring him back in the bullpen.

He has posted a 2-3 record over eight appearances and seven starts, a 4.50 ERA over 40.0 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .283 BAA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Mlodzinski is coming off his first quality start of the season, giving up two earned runs over six innings in the 5-2 defeat to the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park on May 8.

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