Carmen Mlodzinski Dominates as Pirates Beat Nationals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a big decision giving right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski another chance at the starting rotation in 2026 and it has looked like the right one so far.

Mlodzinski dominated for the Pirates with six scoreless innings out of the bullpen, as they shutout the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, 2-0.

The Pirates have taken two out of three games this series, with the 16-5 victory in the opener on April 13, and can take the series in the fourth game on April 16.

Pittsburgh also improves to 11-7 overall and stands on top of the National League Central Division after three weeks into the 2026 season.

Pirates Pitching Changeup Works Out

The Pirates decided to change things up for their game vs. the Nationals, going with left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery as their starter.

Apr 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Montgomery faced All-Star right fielder James Wood, a left-handed batter, and got a first pitch out, but then gave up a double to first baseman Curtis Meed, a right-handed batter.

He still got out of the inning by getting left fielder Daylen Lille to ground out, a left-handed batter, and then struck out third baseman Brady House to end the inning.

Montgomery makes it four straight scoreless outings in the past six games, as he continues looking like a great addition for the Pirates, who landed him in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, which also yielded second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum .

Carmen Mlodzinski Dominates Afterwards

Mlodzinski normally would've started the game, but Montgomery starting meant that he followed from the second inning onwards.

It was another sensational outing for Mlodzinski, who threw six scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits and two walks, while striking out five batters.

Mlodzinski had his most trouble in the top of the fifth inning when he gave up a leadoff hit and then a walk with one out, but got a fly out and a ground out to prevent the Nationals from scoring any runs.

He mostly relied on his splitter and his four-seam fastball, while mixing in his sinker, curveball and sweeper in his longest outing of his career.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Splitter 34/81 (42%) 85.4 mph Four-Seam Fastball 23/81 (28%) 94.6 mph Sinker 9/81 (11%) 94.0 mph Curveball 9/81 (11%) 84.1 mph Sweeper 6/81 (7%) 83.2 mph

Mlodzinski is the first Pirates reliever to pitch at least six scoreless innings since Steve Cooke threw seven scoreless innings on Sept. 21, 1992 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is also one of six Pirates relief pitchers that threw six innings and allowed just two hits or fewer in a game in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

Left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto threw a scoreless eighth inning and then right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana did the same in the ninth inning for the save.

Pirates Get Just Enough Offense to Win Game

The Pirates scored both of their runs in this game in the bottom of the first inning, which initially promised a high-scoring affair from them, but never ended up that way.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds walked with two outs and then right fielder Ryan O'Hearn singled, putting two Pirates baserunners on.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna then hit a single to right field, which scored Reynolds standing up to make it a 1-0 game. Ozuna also made it back-to-back games with RBI-hits, important for the struggling veteran going forward.

Apr 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (left) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Shortstop Nick Gonzales then hit a slow ground ball to Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, but he persevered, sprinting towards first base and beating out the throw for the single.

O'Hearn scored on that play and made it 2-0 to the Pirates, a big play in a game with little scoring.

The Pirates had just five hits in the game and finished 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base in the win.

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