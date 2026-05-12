Pirates Catcher Goes on Injured List Before Rockies Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't dealt with many injuries this season, but will lose a key player from behind the plate.

The Pirates placed catcher Joey Bart on the 10-day injured list with left foot infection, retroactive to May 10, and recalled Endy Rodríguez from Triple-A Indianapolis, ahead of their series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 12.

It's only the third position player for the Pirates that has had an injury this season, with Jared Triolo missing almost a month with a patellar tendon injury and outfielder Jake Mangum currently on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Pirates will now rely on Henry Davis and Rodríguez at catcher in Bart's absence, a big opportunity for Rodríguez to show he belongs at the major league level.

How Joey Bart Has Played for Pirates in 2026

Bart has started 17 of 20 games he's played at catcher in 2026, serving as the backup/catcher partner with Davis for the Pirates.

He has slashed .259/.290/.379 for an OPS of .669 in 21 games at the plate, with 15 hits in 98 at-bats, one double, two home runs, six RBI and two walks to 21 strikeouts.

Apr 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bart has had a strong solid May , slashing .412/.412/.588 for an OPS of 1.000 in five games, moving up from a .195 batting average to .259.

He had his best game of the season in the 13-3 blowout win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 9, tying a career-high of four hits and driving in two runs.

Bart also hit a solo home run in the 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale at Chase Field on May 7.

Joey Bart's Injury History

Bart has dealt with a few injuries with the Pirates, since they traded for him on April 2, 2024 from the San Francisco Giants.

He suffered a left thumb injury that put him on the 10-day injured list on May 27, 2024 and kept him from returning until June 30.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) bats against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bart also suffered a left hamstring strain later that season on Aug. 26 and came off the 10-day injured list on Sept. 6.

He had one injury in 2025, when he suffered a concussion after Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. fouled off a ball that hit off of Bart, but also swung and the back of his bat hit Bart on the head, which resulted in Bart dealing with nausea.

The Pirates placed Bart on the seven-day concussion list on May 28 and he eventually came back on June 17.

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