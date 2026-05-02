Pirates Bolster Infield Defense With Return of Gold Glover

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had one of their best defensive players for quite some time, but he's back just when they need him most.

The Pirates announced that they ended the rehab assignment of infielder Jared Triolo and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list, while they optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Yorke to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Triolo suffered a right knee patellar tendon injury back on the home opener on April 3, as he rounded third base following an RBI-double by shortstop Konnor Griffin in the eventual 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park.

He stayed in that game, but missed the following contest and then went on the 10-day injured list on April 5. He started his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on April 24 and then the Pirates transferred him to Double-A Altoona on April 28.

What Triolo's Return Means for the Pirates

The Pirates now have their best defensive player back for the foreseeable future, which will help their infield going forward.

Triolo won a Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2024 and then was a finalist in 2025, but had a case he should've won it last year as well.

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball by New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He can play all four positions in the infield, but his best play has come from second base and third base.

Triolo has +13 defensive runs saved (DRS) and +9 outs above average (OAA) at third base, as well as +10 DRS and +4 OAA at second base.

It's likely he'll see most of his time at third base, with Spencer Horwitz manning first base, Brandon Lowe at second base and Griffin at shortstop.

The Pirates now still have a utility option, as they did in Yorke, who can fill the roles when needed and give people time off as well.

What Triolo Needs to Show the Pirates

Triolo won't just take over third base, as Nick Gonzales has been fantastic at the plate and imrpoving defensively at the position as well.

Gonzales is slashing .333/.385/.380 for an OPS of .765 in 30 games, with 36 hits in 108 at-bats, five doubles and 15 RBI.

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) drives in a run with a base hit in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

His .333 batting average leads the Pirates, is tied for second best in the National League with Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez and tied for fourth-best in baseball.

Triolo struggled last season at the plate, before returning from Triple-A on Aug. 1 and slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games of 2025.

There's no question Triolo can play defense, but the Pirates need to see him finally put it together at the plate and become a productive hitter this season.

Triolo's rehab mostly focused on running the bases and moving around to ensure his knee was healthy, and he did hit a three-run home run for Altoona, with five hits in 13 at-bats.

It's an encouraging sign for Triolo, but he'll still need to show that at the major league level for the Pirates this year.

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