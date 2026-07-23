Pirates Announce Starting Pitchers vs. Cubs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will face a tough Chicago Cubs team this weekend, but will do so with their top starting pitchers on the mound.

The Pirates host the Cubs at PNC Park and will have Jared Jones take the mound in the series opener on July 24, Paul Skenes start in the second game of the series on July 25 and then Braxton Ashcraft for the series finale on July 26.

Chicago will bring out some strong starters as well, with left-handed pitchers in Matthew Boyd in the series opener and Shota Imanaga in the second game, while former Pirates second overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft in right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon takes the mound in the finale.

It's a big series between two teams in the hunt for a National League Wild Card spot and how each team does will play a big role in them making it or not later on.

Jared Jones Dominating in July

The Pirates have eased Jones back into the starting rotation after he returned fully healthy in late May, giving him an innings restriction (five innings) and limiting his pitches (80 or less).

Jones has worked within those parameters and found success in July, posting a 1.20 ERA over three starts and 15 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts to three walks, a .100 batting average allowed and a 0.53 WHIP.

Jul 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This includes one run over four innings and six strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 2, six perfect innings and eight strikeouts vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 8 and then one run, with just three hits and a walk allowed over five innings with a season-high nine strikeouts vs. the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the doubleheader at Progressive Field on July 17.

Jones had struggled prior to this , with a 5.76 ERA over 25 innings in his first six starts, with a .270 BAA and a 1.44 WHIP.

The Pirates were hoping that Jones could find that form he had when he was a rookie and he's showing the best of it right now and will need it against the Cubs.

Skenes Looks to Build off of Great Start

It hasn't been the easiest season for Paul Skenes, but his past three starts have been much better and more of what the Pirates hope for him going forward.

Skenes has given up five earned runs over 18.1 innings pitched for a 2.45 ERA, with 19 strikeouts to four walks.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have won all three of those games, 12-4 over the Braves on July 7, 14-5 over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 12 and 7-1 against the Guardians on July 19.

Skenes was dominant against Cleveland , allowing seven hits over seven innings, but just one run and posting eight strikeouts to two walks.

It marked his first start of seven innings this season since he threw eight scoreless innings vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 13, a 3-1 victory for the Pirates.

Skenes hasn't beaten the Cubs since September of his rookie year and has a great chance to do just that with the form he is in.

Braxton Ashcraft Hitting Rough Stretch

Ashcaft was the best Pirates starting pitcher for the first half of 2026, but his recent showings in July are a cause for some concern.

He has struggled in his last four starts, with 18 earned runs over 19.2 innings pitched for an 8.24 ERA, 23 strikeouts to six walks and eight home runs given up.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those eight home runs are a problem for Ashcraft, who gave up three home runs vs. the Phillies on June 29, one against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 4, and two each against the Brewers in the first game of the doubleheader on July 11 and two more against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

His last start vs the Yankees was his worst in the major leagues, giving up career-highs of eight runs and seven earned runs over just three innings in the 8-5 defeat.

Ashcraft had given up only eight home runs prior in 16 starts and 96.2 innings pitched to this stretch of four runs.

He was hard on himself after his last start and the need for improvement and to figure out why he's struggled recently.

“It just goes back to execution," Ashcraft said. "Being able to execute with two strikes, being able to execute with runners in scoring position, that’s how you limit runs. I’ve just done a pretty bad job of that the last, probably, five starts. Making that a point of emphasis going forward, really working hard on it, selling out for it and ensuring I’m better next start.”

The Pirates would love for Ashcraft to get going again vs. the Cubs and help them get a valuable win over a divisional rival.

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