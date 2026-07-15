Pirates Change Up Starting Pitchers Ahead of Guardians Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates resume play for the second half of the 2026 season this weekend and will have a new look starting rotation.

The Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, July 17-19, with Jared Jones taking the series opener, Braxton Ashcraft starting the second game and Paul Skenes closing it out in the series finale.

Pittsburgh didn't change who is in the starting rotation, but it is a mix up of them originally having Mitch Keller come after Jones, as he would've started the second game instead of Ashcraft, who was set for the series finale.

Skenes also sees his start moved up two days and now, the Pirates rotation will look like Jones, Ashcraft, Skenes, then likely Keller and Bubba Chandler afterwards.

Why the Pirates Made Rotation Changes

Pirates manager Don Kelly hasn't spoken to the media since the sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, July 11-12, but there is definitely one reason the Pirates made these changs.

Keller has struggled over the past two months , posting a 2-6 record in his last 11 starts, a 7.03 ERA over 56.1 innings pitched, 44 earned runs and 11 home runs allowed, and 5.59 FIP.

Jul 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It culminated in him having a terrible outing in his last start, giving up three runs and a home run and lasting just three innings in a 10-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 9.

Keller excelled early on in the season , with a 4-1 record in his first eight starts, just 15 earned runs over 44 innings for a 2.87 ERA, a .206 batting average allowed and a 1.04 WHIP, with six quality starts (at least six innings pitched, no more than three earned runs allowed).

He has only gotten three quality starts since then and thrown six innings just four times, not quite what the Pirates need from their veteran starter, who they rely on for a heavy innings workload.

Keller not starting this series should give him 11 days between starts, as he would most likely take the mound against the New York Yankees in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on July 20.

The Pirates veteran starter spoke after his start vs. the Braves and using that time before his next start, working on different aspects of his game to get back to the pitcher he is when he's at his best.

“Definitely some rest, I think everybody can benefit from that midway through," Keller said. "Just being able to get some more detailed work in with the longer break. I got three extra days up until the All-Star Break, so I think it would be a good time to really hone in on some mechanic things and just some pitching things too that I can get better at for the second half of the year.”

Pirates Rotation Looks for Big Series vs. Guardians

The Pirates are in the midst of a fierce battle for a National League Wild Card spot and are 50-47 overall and two games back, giving themselves a shot to make the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Jones is coming off the best start of his career, throwing six perfect innings and posting eight strikeouts vs. the Braves on July 8.

Jul 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is still on an pitches restrictions and innings limit, 80 pitches and five innings, so he wasn't able to continue and make MLB history, as he is less than two months removed from his first start back after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow.

The Pirates will have Ashcraft follow Jones, who has thrown 113.1 innings pitched so far, fourth most in the NL and tied for seventh-most in MLB.

Ashcraft earned his first All-Star nod this season and has been the most effective Pirates pitcher this season, with a 9-3 record in 19 starts, a 3.49 ERA, 128 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .235 BAA and a 1.11 WHIP.

This decision helps out the Pirates bullpen, as they'll pitch more on Jones' starts and then less so when Ashcraft takes the mound.

Skenes is looking to bounce back after a rough stretch over the last two months, but also was an All-Star like Ashcraft, still one of the best pitchers in baseball.

He was more efficient in his last two starts vs. the Braves and Brewers, just four earned runs allowed over 11.1 innings, and got two wins, after the Pirates lost his previous nine starts.

Skenes getting back to his best form would be massive for the Pirates and their quest for the postseason, with a good start vs. the Guardians a great way to begin the second half of 2026.

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