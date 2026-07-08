Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft Proves He's Among MLB's Best

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft could've had a 2026 campaign that saw him struggle and adjust to a full-time starter role, but he's done nothing of the sort.

Ashcraft earned an All-Star nod and will represent the Pirates for the National League at the 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 14.

He comes in as a replacement for teammate and ace Paul Skenes , who will pitch in the final game before the All-Star break, vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 12.

Ashcraft deserved more than just a replacement spot , but the honor is fitting for the 26-year old, who finally gets to show just how talented and dominant he is when on the mound.

Ashcraft Amongst Best MLB Pitchers

2026 marks the first season Ashcraft is a full-time starter in the major leagues, after making his debut last season and spending a large part of it coming out of the bullpen.

That strategy worked, as Ashcraft thrived in that role, and then earned him starting opportunities later on, preparing him for a spot in the rotation in 2026.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (67) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashcraft has posted a 9-3 record over 18 starts, a 3.24 ERA over 108.1 innings pitched, 122 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .234 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.10 WHIP, plus a 10.14 K/9, a 2.08 BB/9 and a 4.88 K/BB.

Those stats put him amongst the best pitchers in baseball and show him worthy of that All-Star nod.

Braxton Ashcraft NL/MLB Ranking 2026

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Innings Pitched (108.1) 4th/6th Strikeouts (122) 5th/Tied-8th K/BB (4.88) 4th/10th BB/9 (2.08) Tied-5th/Tied-14th Wins (9) Tied-7th/Tied-8th K/9 (10.14) 8th/Tied-13th ERA (3.24) 11th/23rd WHIP (1.10) Tied-7th/Tied-16th BAA (.234) Tied-14th/Tied 32nd

The most impressive part about Ashcraft this season is how efficiently he's pitched, allowing him to go deeper into games and still have great starts.

He has 10 quality starts (at least six innings pitched, no more than three runs allowed), which ranks tied-ninth most in the NL and tied-12th most in MLB.

It also comes with Ashcraft's lengthy injury history, which has some concerned about his innings workload , but so far, Ashcraft has done a brilliant job of managing it and still pitching to his best.

Ashcraft has had some fantastic starts this season, including when he out-dueled Cincinnati Reds right-handed starting pitcher Chase Burns, throwing 7.2 scoreless innings in a 1-0 win at PNC Park on May 3.

He's also thrown at seven innings or more four times and thrown six innings or more eight other times, marking 12 of his 18 starts.

Ashcraft has got the strikeout pitch working, one of the best in baseball with punchouts, and it's all thanks to his stellar pitch mix.

His curveball and slider have combined for 87 of his 125 strikeouts, or 70% of them, while his foru-seam fastball and sinker both set him up well to get the out.

Ashcraft's curveball is his best pitch this season, with a +7 run value, which is second-best in baseball, per Statcast. His sinker has also been effective, with a +7 run value, ranking tied 11th-best in baseball.

This is all working for Ashcraft and it's just the beginning of what should end up a great season for him and potentially a fantastic MLB career.

Can Ashcraft Get Better After All-Star Break?

There's no doubt that Ashcraft has pitched really well this season, but the 26-year old knows that there is room for improvement.

He's had some tough starts this season, albeit, far and few between, like giving up six earned runs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 28 and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 6, as well as five earned runs and a career-high three home runs in a recent road start vs. the Phillies on June 29.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashcraft hasn't been disappointed with any of his outings, but wants to take more advantage of beneficial and two-strike counts, limiting damage, while also increasing his strikeout numbers more than he posted in the first half of the season.

"As a whole, it’s been really cool," Ashcraft said. "There have been a few games that have kind of bit me in the butt. Within those games, I think the biggest thing is just two-strike pitches, two-strike execution in general.

"I haven’t had a game this year where I’ve looked at it as a whole and said, ‘Dang, my stuff is really bad today.’ Or anything along those lines. What it boils down to is just not executing pitches with two strikes.

"Against the Phillies, it was three two-strike home runs. Just stuff like that. I think that’s the biggest deal. I think that’s the biggest reflection looking back on the first half. And just getting better at making better pitches in better counts. That’s part of growing up. That’s part of growing in the game.

"Ensuring that, in situations where you are in the driver’s seat in a count, that you don’t get somebody back into the count or give somebody a chance to beat you. Because you have a little bit more leeway there. That’s just the big point of emphasis, trying to focus on that and not let guys beat me in advantage counts or two strikes."

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!