Pirates Avoid Worst With Oneil Cruz Injury

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Pirates missed center fielder Oneil Cruz with a long-term injury already this season, so his latest bust-up was a scare.

Cruz avoided serious injury after a recent catch attempt in the 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 26, with tests coming back clean and resulting in just a left knee contusion.

He suffered the injury while attempting a sliding catch in the second inning, when his left foot/leg stuck in the grass, with big chunks flying up, and Cruz tumbled over, missing the fly ball and resulting in a double for Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle.

Oneil Cruz is down after a play in center field. He dug up some grass as his leg got stuck in the grass. He will stay in the game. pic.twitter.com/8HZSXMq4V8 — Aiden Stepansky (@AidenStepansky) September 26, 2026

The Pirates' medical staff immediately came over to check on Cruz, who stayed in the game and even took an at-bat, as Tigers right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander struck him out to lead off the top of the second inning.

Jake Mangum replaced Cruz in the bottom of the third inning, as the Pirates wanted to be cautious with their star.

Cruz's Injury History

The Pirates haven't always had Cruz on the field when they've needed him, and that was especially true this season.

Cruz fractured his left hand while sliding at home against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 6, which resulted in him missing more than two months and 61 games from June 10 to Aug. 17.

Sep 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz misses a catch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz suffered a serious injury, fracturing his left ankle when sliding home on Opening Day 2023, which resulted in him missing the rest of the season.

He stayed relatively healthy the next two seasons, suffering a concussion in 2025 after colliding with fellow outfielder Jack Suwinski, missing less than two weeks in August.

What Pirates Need From Cruz Next Season

Cruz has been one of the Pirates' best players this season, making big improvements and establishing himself as a big part of their future.

He's hit .280/.368/.486 for an OPS of .854 through 97 games, with 103 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's his third straight season making the 20-20 club and his second consecutive season in the 20-30 club.

Cruz joined Barry Bonds (1990-92) and Andrew McCutchen (2011-13) as just three Pirates players to have three straight 20-20 seasons, and joined Bonds and Andy Van Slyke (1987-88) with back-to-back 20-30 seasons.

He's been excellent since returning from injury, hitting .314/.404/.517 for an OPS of .921, with 37 hits in 118 at-bats, four doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 RBI and nine stolen bases.

The Pirates need Cruz healthy for most of 2027, as he is a left-handed power bat who now hits both righties and lefties well and can steal bases with ease.

He was on pace for a 30-50 season before his injury, and he should reach that next season if he plays a full season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!