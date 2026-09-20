Pirates' Oneil Cruz Made Incredible Adjustment This Season

PITTSBURGH — The scouting report on Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz for years was simple. The light-tower power was undeniable. The speed was game-changing .

But the swing path, timing and entire approach against left-handed pitching were a glaring flaw that threatened to cap his ceiling and stop him from reaching his potential.

Cruz has shown he can have success against southpaws and he's been the best Pirates hitter against them this season.

It's a massive improvement and one that is quite shocking, given where Cruz was at last season.

Cruz's Struggles Against LHP in 2025

In 2025, left-handers exposed that flaw at a historic rate. Cruz hit .102 against southpaws, with just 11 hits in 108 at-bats, a .224 on-base percentage, and a .176 slugging percentage. He struck out 44 times in 125 plate appearances.

That performance wasn’t just bad for a player of his talent; it was among the worst platoon splits in baseball. For context, the league average against left-handed pitching hovered around .242, making Cruz’s production roughly 58 percent below the average major leaguer.

Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) throws his bat in frustration after watching a called strike three to end the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates essentially stopped playing Cruz against lefties last season, as he was absent for the final 12 times the club faced a southpaw.

It was a stark acknowledgment that the 6-foot-7 outfielder, once their most tantalizing young talent, had become a platoon liability.

A Breakthrough in 2026

Cruz entered the offseason with a specific goal: fix the hole. He hired a left-handed throwing batting-practice pitcher to simulate the look he consistently failed to solve during games. It was a deliberate, targeted approach to the most glaring weakness in his offensive profile.

The results in 2026 were transformative, as Cruz is hitting .322 against left-handed pitching this season, with an on-base percentage north of .400.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s walking more, striking out less, and controlling the strike zone in ways that were previously unthinkable.

The strikeout rate against lefties has dropped to around 35 percent—still high, but nearly identical to his strikeout rate against right-handers, meaning pitchers no longer have a clear platoon advantage to exploit.

The power hasn’t necessarily shown up in home run totals against lefties. Cruz has just one home run against southpaws this season, a figure that might raise eyebrows for a player known for tape-measure shots.

But that’s not the point. The goal wasn’t to hit for more power against lefties; it was to hit, period. And he’s doing that.

Against right-handers, the power remains exactly what it always was. Cruz has 18 home runs against right-handed pitching, and the exit velocities, towering drives, raw force that made him a highlight-reel staple—none of that has gone anywhere.

The difference is that teams can no longer neutralize him by bringing in a left-hander out of the bullpen. He’s no longer a candidate to be pinch-hit for. He’s no longer a hole in the lineup.

Oneil Cruz and His Pirates' Future

Cruz is under contract through 2026 at $3.3 million, and he’ll be eligible for free agency in 2029.

When that day comes, he’ll be a 30-year-old center fielder with elite athleticism and a track record of prodigious power.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question teams will ask is whether he’s a complete hitter or a platoon player. For years, the answer was clearly the latter. Now, that answer is changing.

If Cruz continues to hit lefties at even a league-average rate, he’s no longer a liability in any matchup.

He’s unquestionably an everyday player. That distinction matters enormously in free agency. A platoon outfielder with power but a fatal flaw against same-side pitching gets a modest multi-year deal, maybe $40-50 million.

An everyday center fielder who can hit for power, get on base, and run the bases gets a contract that probably has a floor of $100 million.

Cruz hasn’t simply improved a statistic. He’s potentially eliminated the single biggest barrier between him and a massive payday.

The power was always there. The speed was always there. The defense in center field has developed. The only missing piece was the ability to hit left-handed pitching, and that piece is no longer missing.

For the Pirates, that development is a gift. For Cruz, it’s a career-altering adjustment. And for the rest of baseball, it’s a warning: the light-tower power no longer comes with an off switch.

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