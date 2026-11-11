Pirates' Ben Cherington Discusses Impact of Lockout

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates must address their needs this offseason, but they and the rest of MLB face uncertainty for next year.

The owners and MLBPA (players' union) are fighting a tough labor battle , and it's unlikely they'll ratify a new CBA before the deadline on Dec. 2 at midnight.

When they fail to do so, all MLB transactions will stop, resulting in no free agent signings, trades or other moves.

The General Manager Meetings are taking place this week at ARIA Resort and Casino, and Ben Cherington of the Pirates spoke on what a lockout would mean for this offseason.

Cherington Not Letting Lockout Affect Approach

While some front offices will act more quickly, or even rashly, Cherington isn't going to change how the Pirates are or have done things.

Cherington spoke to the media on Nov. 10 and said that they'll stay patient for how baseball might change, but won't stray from how they've operated previously.

Jun 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't think so," Cherington said on the lockout affecting the Pirates' approach this offseason. "I don't think, I think. I think certainly when we get to that information, we will operate inside it like we have been and like we are now, and every team will have to do the same thing.

"So our goals won't change. The goal is to get better, win more games in 2027, and, and do that in a way that's sustainable, where we can keep doing it after 2027.

"So that's not going to change no matter what the system we're in and there's a lot of smart people trying to figure out what that system is, and we'll trust those people and wait for more information like we're on."

Cherington Talks Other Teams Making Moves Before Lockout

MLB teams have less than three weeks until the lockout starts, so there could be a varying degree to how they act.

Some teams will go for it, making the trades and free agent signings they see fitting for next season and beyond, while others will not make new moves, waiting for a new CBA to take place.

Owners proposing a salary cap and floor would be a dramatic change to MLB, which has neither, and would change how teams operate, especially a small-market team like the Pirates.

Cherington sees teams already getting ready to make moves and although he isn't sure when it will all start going down, he wouldn't be surprised to see those moves happen this month.

"I think it feels like there's urgency both in free agency and trades, and that doesn't mean I know when things are going to happen," Cherington said. "I'm not good at that, but I think everybody's prepared.

"We'll see some stuff happen. You know, I don't know whether that's for the Pirates or not. I have no idea. But in the industry, some things will happen."

Pirates Look to Add Responsibly in November

The Pirates just finished the 2026 season with an 82-80 record, just their fifth winning record in the past 34 seasons.

While that's an achievement for a struggling franchise, the Pirates had postseason hopes and were in the National League Wild Card race before a 7-16 run from late July to mid-August doomed them .

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have a few roster needs for 2027 : more bullpen help, a third baseman, a right-handed power bat that can hit lefties, and also could add a left-handed starting pitcher to improve rotation depth.

Pittsburgh will also face off against tough competition in its attempt to re-sign second baseman Brandon Lowe, who will be one of the most coveted free agents this offseason.

Cherington said they don't want to make the wrong decisions just to make additions, but they will do what they can before the lockout to improve the roster for 2027.

"Sort of, you know. I think we need to be prepared to act for sure," Cherington said. "We should be ready to make decisions if it's clear they're gonna, we believe they're going to help us be better next year.

"We got to be prepared for that. Be ready to act. Let's not wait. And at the same time, be urgent and not in a rush. Basically, that's our, I think that's how we want to."

Looking Back to 2021 Lockout and Cherington's Thoughts

This isn't the first lockout that Cherington has worked through in his time with the Pirates, also doing so in 2021.

That lockout lasted 99 days and ended on March 10, 2022, resulting in missed Spring Training games, but all 162 regular season games still took place.

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how tense negotiations have been between both sides, and the players stating they have no interest in a salary cap, there's a real threat to games and/or even the full season being lost without a new CBA in place.

Cherington isn't sure what will happen, although he trusts that it will all end well and they'll work with whatever happens.

He did mention the difference between the two teams, with the Pirates now on the precipice of postseason baseball , compared to back-to-back 100-loss seasons in 2021 and 2022.

"I mean, I think the difference is just where our team is," Cherington said. "You know, more than anything else, our team's in a different place than it was in 2021.

"And so the goals are different and we want to win more games next year than we did this year, and so that it just makes the offseason different generally, but aside from that, I don't feel much different."