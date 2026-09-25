Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Can Set Incredible State vs. Tigers

DETROIT — Bryan Reynolds is the longest-tenured member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he's close to achieving a big goal in his career.

Reynolds has played in all 159 games this season and will start in left field for No. 160, coming against the Detroit Tigers in the series opener at Comerica Park on Sept. 25.

If Reynolds starts the final two games of this series, also the last two games of 2026, he will have played in all 162 games for the first time in his career.

Reynolds would become the first Pirates player to do so since outfielder Jason Bay in 2005, 21 years ago, and it would be as a huge moment in his career with the franchise.

Bryan Reynolds Close to 162

Reynolds has consistently played in most Pirates games in every season, with 134 games in his rookie season in 2019, when he came up on April 20.

He has played 145 games in 2022 and 2023, 154 in 2025, 156 in 2024 and 159 in 2021, only missing time with injury in 2022 with an oblique and 2023 with low back inflammation.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reynolds has also missed time on the paternity list in 2020, 2022 and 2025, which gives a player three games off to be there for the birth of his child.

"It's just being available, just playing through the little kinks that you might get through the season," Reynolds said about trying to play every game. "I mean, in college I played every game. I guess that's kind of always how I've been."

Reynolds has started all but five games, including against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 10, the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on May 22, and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 19, as well as against the Washington Nationals on April 16 and in the last game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 24, both at PNC Park.

He's come in the eighth inning in all of those games, so he still plays a role in every game he's played in this season.

"Yeah, I think that's pretty cool, being available," Reynolds said on nearing 162. "I haven't started every game but getting into every game, I've wanted to do that in my career. I've had some hiccups the last few years, but hopefully this will be the year."

Reynolds Making Big Impression on Don Kelly

Having a player who is ready and available every game is a luxury and one that Pirates manager Don Kelly recognizes.

Kelly knows how important Reynolds is for the Pirates, bringing his veteran leadership and his effort every day has helped his team avoid a losing season for the first time since 2018.

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs home to score a run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Byran, he’s stability and consistency, and just the way that he goes about it every single day. You talk about a fierce competitor; he certainly is, and I mean, 162 is hard to do. When you’re talking every single game and really, how he plays the game leads on the field and how we want Pittsburgh Pirates and the identity of this team and going forward how we want to play.”

Kelly also played a role in making sure that Reynolds gets to 162 games and that there have been discussions to ensure that, planning around it and making sure Reynolds stays healthy throughout 2026.

“We talked," Kelly said. "We want Bryan to get 162, and he’s this close, and just having a plan in place, even before we get into the game, talking to him, communicating, trying to figure out what’s best, and yes, he’s played in every single game, started so many in a row there too. I can’t remember the last one he didn’t start, but it means so much to us, and he has been so consistent and has had such a great year.”

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