Pirates' Words Mean Nothing After Another Missed Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made strides in 2026, but they still failed of their ultimate goal.

The Pirates were eliminated from the postseason this past weekend with eight games remaining in the 2026 season, ending their chances of playing for something more.

It was a disappointing result for Pittsburgh, as they set the playoffs as their goal following the 2025 season, but they still came up short .

There's no doubt the Pirates were a much better team this season, but it's still another disappointing season for a beleagured fan base.

Pirates Should Be Much Further Along at This Point

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and team president Travis Williams took over after a terrible 2019 season, leading to front office changes.

Pittsburgh hasn't seen meaningful baseball during the duo's tenure, with no winning seasons and clearly no postseason appearances.

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams (left) and Roberto Clemente Jr. (right) son of former Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente (not pictured) talk on the field before the game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 11 seasons without a postseason appearance mark the second-longest streak of any MLB team, with the Los Angeles Angels last making it in 2014 (12 seasons).

Pittsburgh has posted a 426-570 (.428) and has the fifth-worst record in baseball since they both took over.

The Pirates had a long rebuild at the start of the decade, moving on from key veterans like pitcher Joe Musgrove, outfielder Starling Marte and others.

Pittsburgh traded away much of their core for prospects, who they hoped would turn things around, but got little value in return, and didn't start to improve until their draft picks began developing and making their debuts.

Pittsburgh had the worst record in baseball in 2020, back-to-back 100-loss campaigns in 2021 and 2022, but the 2023 and 2024 seasons showed some actual progress.

The Pirates had great starts in both seasons and were even above .500 at the 2024 trade deadline, but collapsed each time, falling to 76-86 records.

Pittsburgh could've used those offseasons to really build on to a burgeoning young core. This was especially true after 2024, with starting pitchers Paul Skenes and Jared Jones making their debuts, and both outfielders Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz ready to compete.

The Pirates, instead, did almost nothing heading into the 2025 season, making the uninspired free agent additions of outfielder Tommy Pham, a reunion with second baseman Adam Frazier and re-signing of 38-year-old Andrew McCutchen.

Pittsburgh, unsurprisingly, had a terrible season, firing manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start that ended in a 71-91 record, fifth-worst in baseball.

Cherington and Williams stayed on for another season, and both vowed to rectify things, with Williams uttering his now- infamous quote , "Playoffs. Period. Full Stop."

It was quite a puzzling remark from a front office that hadn't delivered yet and was convinced they were only a few moves away from postseason contention.

The Pirates made moves this past offseason, signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn and trading for Brandon Lowe , both of which were incredible additions that turned their offense around completely.

But the Pirates needed more than that, and really, they needed more in prior seasons, as postseason-caliber teams are years of work in the making.

The Pirates lost too much offensive production to injury, the starting pitching lacked depth and the bullpen was terrible until they fixed it at the trade deadline.

Just like the moves at the trade deadline, the Pirates have to keep making these additions every year, building on that core and consistently adding and subtracting when necessary.

Pirates Can't Make Excuses About Season

Cherington took responsibility for the Pirates not making the postseason on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan ahead of the series finale against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on Sept. 20.

He also noted that this team is in a better spot than it was a year ago and that they will "double down" to ensure they make the postseason next year.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington observes batting practice before the Pirates play the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is what Cherington should say, and taking accountability is important, but there will definitely still be disappointment over how the season transpired, with the injuries, the bullpen and other issues stopping them from making the layoffs.

The Pirates can't think about the "what-ifs" and how things should have happened. They need to look at the season in its totality and where they truly went wrong in terms of why they aren't playing baseball past next weekend.

Pittsburgh must bolster its bullpen, add depth to its starting pitching and position player group to weather injuries, while also keeping its best players around, like re-signing soon-to-be free-agent Lowe.

The Pirates do have a good young core of players, something Cherington knows and has spoken on previously, but they can't just maintain this group.

They must strengthen it and then do whatever they can to add the necessary pieces to get this team back into the postseason.

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