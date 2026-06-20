Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Suffers Injury Before Rockies Game

The Pittsburgh Pirates scratched outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Friday night's lineup against the Colorado Rockies just minutes before the 8:40 PM MT first pitch at Coors Field, citing left groin discomfort.

LINEUP CHANGE: Esmerlyn Valdez will replace Bryan Reynolds in tonight‘s lineup, playing left field.



Here is our new lineup for today:



Horwitz 1B

Gonzales 3B

O’Hearn RF

Ozuna DH

Lowe 2B

Rodriguez C

Valdez LF

Triolo SS

Cook CF

Chandler SP https://t.co/SKIJLofpb1 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 20, 2026

The team announced the change via social media at approximately 8:00 PM MT, revealing that rookie Esmerlyn Valdez would take Reynolds' spot in left field and bat seventh in a reconfigured order. The original lineup had Reynolds slotted in the third sport. Valdez will bat seventh, which pushes Ryan O'Hearn into the three spot, Marcell Ozuna fourth, Brandon Lowe fifth, and Endy Rodriguez sixth.

Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported minutes after the announcement that the move was precautionary and that Reynolds is considered day-to-day. The team has not provided a timetable for his return or indicated whether an injured list stint is being considered.

The timing of the injury is particularly brutal for Pittsburgh. Reynolds has been one of baseball's hottest hitters over the past week, posting a staggering .414/.469/.828 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI across his last seven games.

Over his past 15 contests, he is batting .305, and that number climbs to .324 over his last 30 appearances. The switch-hitter has long thrived in June throughout his career, and this season has been no exception — he showcased that power earlier this week with a two-homer performance against the Oakland Athletics on June 16.

The Pirates now face the immediate challenge of replacing Reynolds' production against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in a hitter-friendly ballpark that has historically amplified Reynolds' power stroke. Valdez, who was recalled earlier this month, will make just his tenth major league appearance.

Pittsburgh entered Friday's game riding Reynolds' hot bat as a central engine of their offense . The club will likely reassess the outfielder's condition Saturday morning before determining whether he can avoid a trip to the injured list. For now, the Pirates are calling it day-to-day, but any groin issue carries inherent risk for a player whose swing relies heavily on lower-body torque.

Manager Don Kelly is expected to address Reynolds' status following Friday's game .

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