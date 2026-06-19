Pirates Offense Steals Show When They Needed To

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates has had one of the better lineups in baseball, but their recent struggles brought cause for concern after a few poor showings.

The Pirates rectified this with a 12-4 victory over the Athletics in the series finale at Sutter Health Park on June 17, scoring early and often and then addign on late to secure an important road victory/series.

Those 12 runs the Pirates scored are only four runs less than they scored in the past five games (16) and mark just the second double-digit runs game in June.

It was a massive series win for the Pirates, who not only get back above .500 at 38-37, but also prove that they can still hit amongst the best MLB teams.

Biggest Bats Show They Aren't Slumping

The Pirates scored just eight runs in their series vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, June 12-14, losing two of three games at home, while also losing the series opener to the Athletics, 11-2 on June 15.

One of the biggest issues for the Pirates was their lack of production from their best hitters at the top of the lineup, with first baseman Spencer Horwitz , second baseman Brandon Lowe and right fielder Ryan O'Hearn going 3-for-37 (.081) vs. the Marlins at the plate and just 6-for-50 (.120) after the first game vs. the Athletics.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Pirates relied on left fielder Bryan Reynolds to get them back on track, particularly in the second game when they trailed 4-0 after the first inning.

Reynolds hit two home runs, a solo home run in the sixth inning and then a two-run home run in the seventh inning, tying the game up at 4-4.

The Pirates best bat in June, who has the second-longest on-base streak in baseball at 24 games, helped spur on a victory, with Lowe breaking his slump and hitting the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning for the 6-5 win.

Horwitz and O'Hearn got the Pirates going in the series finale, sparking a five-run first inning and then helping the Pirates in their six-run seventh inning to secure the 12-4 victory.

O'Hearn led the way with a career-high six RBI , including a two-run double in the first inning, a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the seventh inning. Horwitz doubled twice, walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and scored three times.

It was a big statement from those hitters, who the Pirates need producing consistently at the plate over the next few weeks, especially with their playoff hopes in trouble after a recent run of bad form.

Pirates Need Offense at its Very Best

The Pirates have relied on their offense to help them win most of their games, a surprising turn of events after the pitching staff was the supposed strong suit of this team.

Pittsburgh has bene one of the best hitting teams in baseball this season, a complete change from last season, where they were arguably the worst hitting team.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Hits (662) 1st/1st OPS (.745) 2nd/4th On-Base Percentage (.337) 3rd/3rd RBI (362) 3rd/4th Batting Average (.255) 4th/4th Runs Scored (379)/Walks (290) 4th/5th Stolen Bases (69) 5th/6th Slugging Percentage (.408) 6th/10th Home Runs (91) 6th/12th

The Pirates had just won two of their past 10 games before their last two victories, with a series sweep to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, June 5-7, and won one of just three games vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, June 9-11.

Pittsburgh is currently without shortstop Konnor Griffin and center fielder Oneil Cruz , both of whom are out injured, marking many hits, home runs, RBI and stolen bases that they are currently missing from the duo.

The Pirates need the production from the likes of Horwitz, Lowe, Reynolds and O'Hearn, more hits from third baseman Nick Gonzales and center fielder Jake Mangum, plus a resurgence from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna if possible.

Pittsburgh remains just one game back of an NL Wild Card spot and with a weekend series vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, it's even more incentive for this lineup to show off their prowess and

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