Pirates Catcher Makes First Start Following Injury Return

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries, but one player is back and ready to contribute.

The Pirates have Endy Rodríguez back at catcher and batting seventh against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 28.

It marks the first start for Rodríguez since July 5 vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, when he departed the game in the eighth inning with a left glute strain in the eventual 11-5 win.

The Pirates need their best hitters back and getting Rodríguez back in the lineup once again is a big deal.

Rodríguez Having Great 2026 Season

There hasn't been a more unlucky Pirates player the past couple of seasons than Rodríguez, who only played 18 games combined in the major leagues in 2024 and 2025.

Rodríguez dealt with two surgeries on his right elbow, one for both seasons, and also suffered a laceration on his index finger last season.

Jun 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) reacts to a strike against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He came back healthy this season, starting out at Triple-A Indianapolis, before eventually getting his chance on May 12, after fellow catcher Joey Bart suffered a left foot infection.

Rodríguez took advantage of that opportunity and has hit .265/.390/.471 for an OPS of .861 in 36 games, with 27 hits in 102 at-bats, 15 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBI and 21 walks to 29 strikeouts.

His play earned himself the starting catcher role over Henry Davis and the Pirates traded Bart to the Atlanta Braves on June 18, when he came back healthy.

Rodríguez is a switch-hitting option, but has excelled against right-handed pitchers, batting .318/.431/.565 for an OPS of .996, and has had some big moments at the plate too.

His three-run home run in the ninth inning vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 29 solidified a comeback win, going from down 5-0 to 11-7 winners.

Rodríguez also came back yesterday off the injured list and delivered a single in the 10th inning vs. the Diamondbacks, which eventually led to second baseman Brandon Lowe's walk-off single in the 3-2 win.

The Pirates are in the midst of a battle for the National League WIld Card and Rodríguez returning plays a big role in them achieving that goal.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Diamondbacks

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left

The Pirates have Esmerlyn Valdez in the lineup again, after he departed the win over the Diamondbacks after getting hit by a pitch on the left hand/wrist.

Valdez just sustained a contusion and there was no sign of fracture , so the Pirates star rookie will stay in the lineup going forward.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcell Ozuna takes over at designated hitter and will make a surprising start against a right-handed starting pitcher, Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt, his first start against a righty since July 8.

Ozuna is batting .190/.275/.288 for an OPS of .563 against right-handed pitchers and will need to take advantage of this opportunity if he wants more opportunities.

Ryan O'Hearn goes back to first base, taking over from Tyler Callihan, and Jacob Gonzalez makes his second straight start at shortstop, but will bat ninth instead of seventh.

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