Pirates Catcher Makes First Start Following Injury Return
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries, but one player is back and ready to contribute.
The Pirates have Endy Rodríguez back at catcher and batting seventh against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 28.
It marks the first start for Rodríguez since July 5 vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, when he departed the game in the eighth inning with a left glute strain in the eventual 11-5 win.
The Pirates need their best hitters back and getting Rodríguez back in the lineup once again is a big deal.
Rodríguez Having Great 2026 Season
There hasn't been a more unlucky Pirates player the past couple of seasons than Rodríguez, who only played 18 games combined in the major leagues in 2024 and 2025.
Rodríguez dealt with two surgeries on his right elbow, one for both seasons, and also suffered a laceration on his index finger last season.
He came back healthy this season, starting out at Triple-A Indianapolis, before eventually getting his chance on May 12, after fellow catcher Joey Bart suffered a left foot infection.
Rodríguez took advantage of that opportunity and has hit .265/.390/.471 for an OPS of .861 in 36 games, with 27 hits in 102 at-bats, 15 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBI and 21 walks to 29 strikeouts.
His play earned himself the starting catcher role over Henry Davis and the Pirates traded Bart to the Atlanta Braves on June 18, when he came back healthy.
Rodríguez is a switch-hitting option, but has excelled against right-handed pitchers, batting .318/.431/.565 for an OPS of .996, and has had some big moments at the plate too.
His three-run home run in the ninth inning vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 29 solidified a comeback win, going from down 5-0 to 11-7 winners.
Rodríguez also came back yesterday off the injured list and delivered a single in the 10th inning vs. the Diamondbacks, which eventually led to second baseman Brandon Lowe's walk-off single in the 3-2 win.
The Pirates are in the midst of a battle for the National League WIld Card and Rodríguez returning plays a big role in them achieving that goal.
Pirates Lineup vs. the Diamondbacks
Player
Position
Batting Side
Jake Mangum
Center Field
Switch
Brandon Lowe
Second Base
Left
Bryan Reynolds
Left Field
Switch
Esmerlyn Valdez
Right Field
Right
Ryan O'Hearn
First Base
Left
Nick Gonzales
Third Base
Right
Endy Rodríguez
Catcher
Switch
Marcell Ozuna
Designated Hitter
Right
Jacob Gonzalez
Shortstop
Left
The Pirates have Esmerlyn Valdez in the lineup again, after he departed the win over the Diamondbacks after getting hit by a pitch on the left hand/wrist.
Valdez just sustained a contusion and there was no sign of fracture, so the Pirates star rookie will stay in the lineup going forward.
Marcell Ozuna takes over at designated hitter and will make a surprising start against a right-handed starting pitcher, Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt, his first start against a righty since July 8.
Ozuna is batting .190/.275/.288 for an OPS of .563 against right-handed pitchers and will need to take advantage of this opportunity if he wants more opportunities.
Ryan O'Hearn goes back to first base, taking over from Tyler Callihan, and Jacob Gonzalez makes his second straight start at shortstop, but will bat ninth instead of seventh.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.