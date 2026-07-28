Pirates Get Good News on Esmerlyn Valdez Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates feared they may not have Esmerlyn Valdez for the long-term, but those fears subsided after recent news.

The Pirates announced that Valdez suffered a contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27, which forced him to leave the game in the fourth inning.

Tests done today showed no fracture on Valdez and he is day-to-day, with the Pirates practicing caution with their star rookie right fielder.

Valdez looked like he was in immense pain after taking a 91 mph fastball from Diamondbacks right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, wincing and even shedding a tear before going into the dugout and then to get tested.

Pirates Need Valdez in Lineup

It's great relief for the Pirates that they avoided the worst with Valdez, who has been sensational over the past month and as a rookie.

Valdez is slashing .290/.386/.702 for an OPS of 1.088 in 38 games, with 36 hits in 124 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 36 RBI and 19 walks to 54 strikeouts.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His best play started once first baseman Spencer Horwitz went down with a left hamstring injury, that forced Ryan O'Hearn to first baseman full-time and opened up right field for Valdez.

Valdez took advantage of this, hitting a home run in each of four straight games from June 26-29, showing he was a serious part of the lineup and wasn't going anywhere.

His finest series came against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park , where he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the first game of the doubleheader on July 11 and hit a solo home run prior, while driving in six RBI total in the 7-6 comeback win.

Valdez also hit a two-run home run in the second game of the doubleheader, a 3-2 win, then drove in another RBI in the series finale, a 14-5 win, earning the sweep before the All-Star break.

His 14 home runs through his 37 games ranks tied for fourth-most for any player in MLB history.

What Pirates Players are Still Injured

The Pirates have dealt with a slew of injuries and Valdez not suffering a fracture is the best news they've gotten in some time.

Pittsburgh just got catcher Endy Rodríguez back from a left glute injury, which saw him miss three weeks from July 5 to July 27.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horwitz could make his return soon, as the Pirates brought him back up from his rehab assignment , but no official activation has been made yet.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz is dealing with a left hand fracture, which has kept him out since June 8 and won't have him back until Aug.7 at the earliest.

Rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin is also working back from a left hand injury, which should put him on track for a return in mid-September.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!