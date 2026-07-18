Pirates Rookie Pitcher Returns From Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally have a key member of their bullpen back as they start the second half of the season.

The Pirates announced they activated right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel off the 15-day injured list and placed him on the 26-man roster ahead of their doubleheader vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 18.

Dotel will be ready for the second game of the doubleheader, but won't pitch in the first one.

Pittsburgh doesn't have to option any player, as they already sent fellow right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly to Triple-A Indianapolis back on July 12, with a spot open for Dotel's return.

It marks more than a month since Dotel has pitched for the Pirates and they'll get him back when they need him most.

Why Pirates Need Dotel Back

Dotel had a great start to his MLB career with the Pirates this season, with just two earned runs allowed over 16.2 innings pitched for a 1.08 ERA and 17 strikeouts to five walks for a 0.72 WHIP.

He proved himself a valuable middle relief option, throwing four perfect innings vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, and then throwing three straight outings of three scoreless innings each.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those outings came in two home wins, 2-1 over the Chicago Cubs on May 25 and 6-5 against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, plus a 10-6 win over the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 2.

Dotel threw those three scoreless innings between the sixth-and-eighth innings, helping the Pirates secure those victories and take on a heavier workload, as he spent most of his time in the minor leagues as a starter.

His last two outings did not go to plan, with 10 earned runs allowed over 1.2 innings in two defeats before he went on the injured list.

Dotel suffered a right lat muscle strain , which the Pirates were optimistic about and getting him back just a littel over a month after going on the injured list, back on June 13, shows that they were right about his quick return.

He did throw three outings on his rehab assignment, twice with Double-A Altoona and most recently with Indianapolis back on July 11, giving him a full week of rest before this outing.

The Pirates need a healthy Dotel, who can provide quality innings as a bulk or middle reliever , a key part of keeping a bullpen well-rested during a long season.

He can provide the innings they need, along with fellow right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski , and support the starting pitching, while benefitting the higher-leverage pitchers in other situations.

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