Pirates Confirm Jared Jones Injury, Return Still a Mystery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are being careful with right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, but they now know what he's dealing with.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk confirmed that Jones suffered a contusion in his right elbow, after taking a line drive off it in the third inning of his last start vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 21, knocking him out of the game .

Tomczyk also confirmed that Jones avoided an elbow fracture or a broken bone, which they confirmed in subsequent imaging when they returned to Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are taking this day-by-day and are optimistic that Jones won't be out for long and that he engaged in light catch on June 23.

When Will Jones Make His Return?

Jones would make his next for the Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 27, in four days time.

Neither Pirates manager Don Kelly nor Todd Tomczyk confirmed when Jones would return, but were encouraged with his results.

Jun 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones will have to throw a bullpen before the Pirates get an idea of when he can return, which should occur on June 24, per Tomczyk.

If Jones goes through his bullpen without any problems, it's likely he would still take on his next start without the Pirates pushing it back.

“I think a little bit of both. Yes, there are steps that he needs to show himself and needs to show the manager that he’s able to withstand the throwing volume and be able to be effective like we know Jared is," Tomcyzk said. "So very optimistic he’s trending in a good position right now.”

Jones Makes Comeback After Prior Long-Term Injury

It's a bit of bad luck for Jones, or maybe good luck since he didn't break his elbow, who had just come back from a serious injury.

Jones underwent internal brace surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in May 2025, which saw him spend a year rehabbing it back before he made his official return to the Pirates on May 29.

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) follows through with his pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Pirates placed him right back in the starting rotation and Jones has shown off his pitch mix, throwing his fastball around 98.7 mph, plus his slider, then both his changeup and curveball.

Jones has had some rough outings, but also shown he can strikeout opposing hitters and handle responsibilities as a pitcher back in the major leagues.

The Pirates may have to go with right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski if Jones isn't ready to start this weekend, but this recent news shows that it's likely Jones is back on the mound once again.

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