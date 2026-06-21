Pirates' Jared Jones Leaves Rockies Game After Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have another injury they have to deal with and it's on a starting pitcher who's already been through that before.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones left the game vs. the Colorado Rockies after the third inning, bringing on right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez in the fourth inning in the series finale at Coors Field on June 21.

Jones took an 87.9 mph liner off his right elbow from Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield, which Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales got and threw to first base for the final out.

The Pirates starting pitcher was visibly frustrated afterwards, screaming expletives into his glove and moving his elbow, which he looked in pain while doing so. The Pirates medical staff is currently examining Jones and they will give an update when they have one.

Jared Jones takes a line drive off the back of his right elbow and is clearly frustrated right away...



Not good. pic.twitter.com/0WfgJltBUv — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) June 21, 2026

Jared Jones Previous Injury Concerns

Jones missed all of 2025 and the first two months of 2026 after dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain on his right elbow, which he underwent internal brace surgery in May 2025.

It was a less invasive surgery than Tommy John, but still kept him out for a great deal of time and from coming back to the Pirates officially for a year from surgery.

Jun 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He eventually made his first rehab assignment start on April 29 and then after five starts in the minor leagues, he returned to the Pirates and made his first MLB start on May 29 vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park.

Jones made five starts in total, including this one vs. the Rockies, posting a 5.75 ERA over 20.1 innings, with 21 strikeouts to eight walks, a .280 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.52 WHIP.

His best start came vs. the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 4, throwing five scoreless innings in the eventual 5-1 win.

Jones was already on innings/pitches restricitions, not going more than 80 pitches nor five innings in his four starts prior to the outing vs. the Rockies.

What the Pirates May Do if Jones is Out Long Time

The Pirates will obviously hope that Jones doesn't miss much time and comes back for his next start, but they'll have to make a change if he isn't available.

Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski going right back into the starting rotation makes the most sense, as he was a starter the first two months of the season before Jones came back.

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Mlodzinski was in a piggy back role for Jones in his prior three starts and is the pitcher most ready out of the bullpen to take on that role.

He made nine starts in 11 appearances when he was in the Pirates rotation, posting a 4-3 record, a 3.76 ERA over 55.0 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .272 batting average allowed and a 1.42 WHIP.

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