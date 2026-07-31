Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses Another Bizarre Pitching Decision

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered another close defeat, but this one could've been avoided if manager Don Kelly didn't make one critical change.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery dominated in the eighth inning of the series opener to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 30, throwing seven pitches and posting two strikeouts and a ground out in a 2-2 game.

Montgomery did not come out for the ninth inning, with Kelly opting for fellow Pirates southpaw in Gregory Soto , who gave up the winning run on a walk-off grounder in the 3-2 defeat to the Reds.

It was another tough loss for the Pirates and one that fans wondered why Montgomery didn't stay in to pitch.

Don Kelly Addresses Taking Out Montgomery

Kelly spoke with the media postgame about the decision and why he didn't bring Montgomery back out there for the ninth inning.

The Pirates manager said that they haven't had Montgomery throw two innings this season and that, even with the low pitch count, they didn't want it to have an effect on his future outings.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (12) speaks to the media before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Thought about it," Kelly said. "With Mas’, I know seven pitches looks low and it is. When a reliever’s coming, sitting down, going back out, we have not pushed Mason to two innings this year yet and what we’ve seen is his ability to bounce back after he goes multiple ups and just felt like him going two [innings], even though the pitch count was low, would’ve had residual effects downstream too.”

Kelly also noted that Montgomery is better in that one inning role and his results aren't as good after that, which held him to just pitching the eighth inning.

"Second inning, not as sharp," Kelly said. "I mean he was electric. Second inning, maybe not as sharp and then following up, I think that we’ve seen, sweet spot for him is one [inning]. We’ve been able to push him here recently to four outs, but six in that moment, even though the pitch count was low, felt like asking a lot for him to come in, sit down and come back out.”

Looking at Montgomery and His Effectiveness in 2026

Montgomery is having his best month of the season in July, posting a 2-0 record and a 1.54 ERA over 12 outings and 11.2 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts to four walks, a .079 BAA and 0.60 WHIP.

He hasn't pitched more than one inning in July, or three outs, other than his four-out relief appearance in the first game of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, getting the last out of the eighth inning and then throwing a scoreless ninth inning to send it into extra innings, where the Pirates won 5-3.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only eight appearances in his 45 outings in 2026 have been more than one inning, going five outs in three of those appearances and going four outs in five others.

Montgomery hasn't given up a run in any of his five-out appearances, and has given up three runs combined over his four-out appearances, with two runs allowed on Opening Day vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26 and a home run to Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber at PNC Park on May 15.

What the Pirates are more likely looking at is Montgomery being able to pitch in multiple or back-to-back games and how him going more than three outs affects that.

He threw four outs vs. the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 25, but then gave up a two-run home run in the 6-4 loss to the Reds the following day.

Montgomery threw five outs against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 28 and also gave up two runs against the Minnesota Twins two days later on May 30.

The Pirates southpaw has been good outside of that, but Kelly and the Pirates pitching staff likely want to keep Montgomery healthy and ready to go, as they are in the midst of 17 games in 17 days.

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