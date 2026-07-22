Pirates Take Down Yankees After Postponed Game

NEW YORK — It looked like another game the Pirates wasted a late lead and missed a big opportunity on the road, but they came through late on to secure an important victory.

The Pirates took down the New York Yankees 5-3 in extra innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22.

It marked the first extra innings game for the Pirates in over two months and gives them four wins in 10 extra innings games in 2026, while also improving their record to 53-49.

The Pirates also tie up the series, after losing the series opener 8-5 on July 20 and can go on and win it in the finale.

Mitch Keller Makes Big Comeback vs. Yankees

The Pirates hadn't gotten the results from Keller and he knew that, taking accountability following his last start vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 9, where he gave up three runs and lasted just three innings.

Keller bounced back in a big way against the Yankees, throwing five scoreless innings over 75 pitches, with six strikeouts and allowing just three hits, two walks and hitting a batter.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He utilized all seven of his pitches, with his fastball usage at just 35% and mixed in his offspeed pitches, slider, changeup, curveball, plus his higher velocity pitches in his cutter and sinker.

Mitch Keller Pitch Usage vs. Yankees

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 26/75 (35%) 93.5 mph Cutter 12/75 (16%) 89.3 mph Slider 11/75 (15%) 86.2 mph Changeup 10/75 (13%) 88.6 mph Curveball 8/75 (11%) 77.8 mph Sinker 6/75 (8%) 92.6 mph Sweeper 2/75 (3%) 82.3 mph

Keller had success inducing weak contact, with just three hard hit balls on 12 batted ball events, keeping a heavy left-handed hitting Yankees lineup from getting anything going.

He also threw 62% of his first pitches for strikes (13/21) and generated a 43% whiff rate (15/35), leading to a solid stirkeout showing for him.

Keller worked out of some jams later on, issuing back-to-back walks with no outs in the fourth inning and then giving up back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth inning.

He got a fly out and back-to-back strikeouts to end the fourth inning and then got a strikeout and a fly out to end the fifth inning and his outing.

The Pirates need these kinds of outings going forward from Keller and a strong start like this one may was just what he needed coming out of the All-Star break.

Gonzo Duo Figures Out Gerrit Cole

Yankees right-handed starting pitcher Gerrit Cole dominated against the Pirates lineup, but both third baseman Nick Gonzales and shortstop Jacob Gonzales were able to get to him.

The former Pirates first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft threw four perfect innings and retired the first 14 batters, before Gonzales hit a two-out single in the top of the fifth inning.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (3) rounds third base en route to scoring during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez then came through with a two-run home run, taking advantage of a changeup over the middle of the plate, sending it 99.3 mph off the bat and 348 feet to right field to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

The Pirates extended their lead in the seventh inning when Gonzales hit a solo home run off of Cole to make it 3-0.

Gonzales hit a 97 mph four-seam fastball over the plate and sent it 102 mph off the bat and 397 feet into the Yankees bullpen for his sixth home run of 2026.

Cole would finish with 11 strikeouts, but the Gonzo duo ensured the Pirates got what they could.

Carmen Mlodzinski Blows Pirates Lead

The Pirates needed a good outing from right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski and one pitch made the difference in him not doing so.

Mlodzinski gave up a three-run home run to Yankees first baseman Ben Rice in the seventh inning, with the home team tying up the game at 3-3.

Jul 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mlodzinski left a cutter over the middle of the plate and the Yankees All-Star obliged, hitting it 102.1 mph and 394 feet deep into right field for his 30th home run of the season.

It wasn't the best seventh inning for Mlodzinski before that, giving up a ground-rule double to third baseman Ryan McMahon and then walking catcher Austin Wells.

Mlodzinski after 2.2 innings and left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery came in relief, who helped send the game into extra innings.

Extra Innings

The Pirates got going early on in the 10th inning, as Gonzalez hit a fly ball for an out, deep enough to move Gonzales to third base and then pinch-hitter Marcell Ozuna walked to put runners at the corners.

Jared Triolo came through with an RBI-single, scoring Gonzales to make it 4-3, then center fielder Jake Mangum hit a blooper that scored Billy Cook, pinch-runner for Ozuna, doubling the Pirates lead at 5-3.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) reacts after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees replaced right-handed pitcher Fernando Cruz and brought in another right-hander in Kervin Castro, who struck out both left fielder Bryan Reynolds and right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez to keep the Pirates from delivering with bases-loaded after second baseman Brandon Lowe walked.

Left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto came in for the close and struck out left fielder Cody Bellinger, threw a wild pitch that moved Amed Rosario to second base, got right fielder Jasson Domínguez to fly out and then second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to fly out for his 13th save of 2026.

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