Pirates' Don Kelly Defends Ejection Against Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly is someone who isn't afraid to get in the face of an umpire and it's cost him time in the dugout recently.

Kelly earned himself another ejection, this time in the 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4, leaving the game in the top of the fifth inning.

It marked Kelly's sixth ejection in 2026, two more than the next MLB manager, and the 10th of his career, since taking over the role in May 2025.

Kelly also makes it two ejections in the past three games and three ejections in the past nine games, doing so in the 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 2 and the 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27.

Don Kelly has been ejected for a 6th time this year (most in MLB) after the ump failed to clearly call a ball or strike (Contreras challenged the strike call)



He was given some leeway to state his case, but continued to argue after the AB resumed and was tossed pic.twitter.com/GaEmvFZPyt — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) August 5, 2026

Kelly Discusses Why He Got Ejected

The lead-up to the ejection started when home plate umpire James Hoye didn't immediately call a ball nor a strike on a 3-1 count against Pirates shortstop Jacob Gonzalez .

Brewers catcher William Contreras called for an ABS (automated ball-strikes) challenge, tapping his helmet, but Hoye eventually ruled it a strike, which confused Gonzalez, who didn't know what was going on, nor got to challenge it himself.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (12) (right) argues with third base umpire Dan Bellino (2) during a hit by pitch video review in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly said that he saw Gonzales unsure about the call and that he wanted Gonzales to have the challenge there.

“Yeah, you know, how I perceived it was, [Jacob] Gonzo’ was confused by the call and was looking, I thought he was trying to challenge," Kelly said. "It was a close pitch [home plate umpire] James [Hoye] got it right.

"You know, I’ve known James a long time. I respect him and I understand the call got screwed up. He called ball and signaled strike and what I was frustrated by was if Gonzo’ wanted to challenge, why he was not allowed to in that moment. Just I was sticking out for Gonzo’ there.”

Kelly even conceded that Hoye got the call right, but that he didn't like that Gonzales got a fair challenge it in that moment.

“I really didn’t and that’s why I think I was frustrated and he got the call right." Kelly said. 'It was a strike, I was just, you know, it was confusing. He said that he screwed up the call. Understand that and if that were the case, if Gonzo’ wanted to challenge, I feel like he should’ve been able to.”

Kelly Standing Up For Players Despite Consequences

The Pirates manager argued with Hoye the first time and then got himself ejected after Gonzalez flew out in the at-bat.

SportsNet Pittsburgh's broadcast shows that Kelly said, "That's on you," to Hoye after the at-bat and Hoye didn't hestiate to throw him out.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Home plate umpire Alex Tosi (66) has words with Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (right) against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly was frustrated with the call, but also that every at-bat at this point of the season is crucial, as the Pirates are fighting for a spot in the playoffs and that he feels like has to stand up for his players, regardless of it ends up in an ejection.

“Yeah I just, cause when he flew out, you know, felt like in that moment, if it was a ball and Gonzo’ wanted to challenge, you know, it was ball four and we’re fighting for every single pitch," Kelly said.

"What I’ve talked to guys about and I understand that, umpires, it’s a hard game. Umpires are not going to be perfect. I’m not expecting perfection and in if Gonzo’ wanted to challenge. Feel like he should’ve been able to.”

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