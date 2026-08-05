Pirates' Don Kelly Ejected Against Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly has gotten himself in trouble with umpires this season and this latest game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers was no different.

Kelly got himself ejected in the top of the fifth inning of the Pirates game vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4.

Bench coach Kristopher Negrón is now the acting manager, which he takes on any time Kelly is ejected.

It is Kelly's second ever ejection vs. the Brewers, after he argued a poor strike three call back in a 14-0 loss at American Family Field on Aug. 12, 2025.

How Don Kelly Got Ejected vs. the Brewers

The Pirates manager argued with home plate umpire James Hoye when shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was up to bat with one out in the top of the fifth inning.

Brewers right-handed starting pitcher threw a pitch that Hoye didn't call a ball or a strike, then eventually called a strike, even after catcher William Contreras asked for an ABS challenge.

Kelly spoke to Hoye and let him know his feelings on the matter and then after Gonzalez flew out, he mouthed, "That's on you James," to which Hoye threw Kelly out of the game,

This prompted Kelly to come back out and further show his frustrations with Hoye before heading down into the dugout and departing the game.

Don Kelly has been ejected for a 6th time this year (most in MLB) after the ump failed to clearly call a ball or strike (Contreras challenged the strike call)



He was given some leeway to state his case, but continued to argue after the AB resumed and was tossed pic.twitter.com/GaEmvFZPyt — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) August 5, 2026

Don Kelly and His Ejections in 2026

It is the sixth ejection for Kelly, which leads all MLB managers and his second in three games, with his last ejection coming in the 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 2.

That ejection came when questioned a stop in play with the weather, as the Reds grounds crew kept treating the infield, instead of pulling the tarp out and calling a rain delay, prompting second base umpire Dan Bellino to throw him out in the top of the fourth inning.

Kelly also got ejected in the 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27, making it three ejections in nine games.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Third base umpire Ben May (97) listens to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (right) after May ejected Kelly for arguing balls and strikes during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That ejection came when Kelly disapproved of two check swing calls for strikes on left fielder Bryan Reynolds, which saw third base umpire Ben May throw him out there.

Kelly got himself ejected on two other occasions for check swing calls in his first ejection against the Reds in an 8-3 win at Great American Ball Park on March 31 and against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 5-2 loss at Rogers Centre on May 23.

His other ejection came two days after his one vs the Blue Jays on May 25, coming against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, where he argued about shortstop Konnor Griffin not getting a hit by pitch called on a pitch that grazed his helmet.

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