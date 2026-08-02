Pirates' Don Kelly Ejected vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly isn't afraid of standing up for his players and he earned the ultimate consequence for doing so.

Kelly got himself ejected in the top of the fourth inning of the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 2. Pirates bench coach Kristopher Negrón takes over as acting manager the rest of the game.

The Pirates manager got frustrated with the umpire crew, as he questioned the playing surface and the conditions out on the field.

Rain is steadily falling at Great American Ball Park and play stopped at 2:56 p.m., as the Reds groundscrew tended to the infield and tried to get the playing surface in better conditions.

The issue is that as rain kept falling, the puddles on the infield remained, instead of that not happening had the groundscrew put the tarp on and called a rain delay.

Kelly argued with second base umpire Dan Bellino about those playing conditions and Bellino didn't want to hear it, throwing Kelly out of the game.

Don Kelly was tossed for... well, not sure, actually... pic.twitter.com/YPfW3BsXXw — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) August 2, 2026

Play eventually resumed at 3:22 p.m., a 26-minute stoppage in play, before the Pirates and Reds got going again in a 7-1 lead for the home team.

This marked the fifth ejection for Kelly this season and his second ejection vs. the Reds, coming on March 31 at Great American Ball Park, which occurred after Kelly argued against a checked swing decision on Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

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