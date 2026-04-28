Pirates Have Emerging Star at Third Base

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need contributions from every part of their lineup this season and one infielder is doing his part early in the season.

Nick Gonzales has put on a strong showing from the plate so far in 2026, slashing .303/.347/.348 for an OPS of .695 in 25 games, with 27 hits in 89 at-bats, four doubles and 13 RBI.

The Pirates infielder has spent most of his time at third base, with 13 starts in 16 games played at the position, while also starting six of eight games played at second base and three games at shortstop.

Gonzales doesn't have a true starting role this season, but the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft is showing just how valuable he is to a Pirates team aiming for its first postseason in more than a decade.

Gonzales Helps Pirates Out Over Road Trip

The 26-year old had a little slump in the middle of the month, before a two-hit game with an RBI in the 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at PNC Park on April 19 got him going for this past road trip.

Gonzales slashed .435/.480/.478 for an OPS of .958, with 10 hits in 23 at-bats over the six games against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, April 21-23, and vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, April 24-26, where the Pirates went 3-3.

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) drives in a run with a base hit in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Pirates also took two of three games against the Brewers, getting their third series win against a National League Central Division opponent this season so far, the first time they've done that in their first three series since 1994.

Gonzales played a big role for the Pirates in the series vs. the Brewers, hitting an RBI-single to make it 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning in the 6-0 win in the series opener and then putting up a season-high three hits, including a big RBI-single in the top of the 10th inning, scoring two runs to make it a 6-3 victory.

He's come through for the Pirates with runners in scoring position (RISP) and this was another example of that, as he's slashing .417/500/.458 for an OPS of .958, with 10 hits in 24 at-bats.

The Pirates have gotten some big hits from Gonzales over the years and it's something that the infielder relishes, whenever he gets the opportunity.

“Yeah I think just not letting the moment not get too big and then I really enjoy hitting in those moments," Gonzales said. "I think you’re able to impact the game right away. Obviously with a base hit scores a run or scores two runs and that’s exciting for me and exciting for the team and it just feels like I contributed right there.”

Gonzales currently has the best WAR of any third baseman in the NL Central at 0.7, a good sign for the Pirates that one of their lesser-known contributors is having the season he is.

Pirates manager Don Kelly needs hitters to come through in the clutch consistently and having someone like Gonzales makes the world of difference in a close race for the playoffs.

“More than half the battle is wanting that moment," Kelly said. When you get that opportunity to have confidence in yourself, know that you belong in the batter’s box in that moment and he’s swinging the bat like it right now.”

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