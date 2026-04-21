Pirates’ Brandon Lowe Dealing With New Injury

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe has been one of the best players for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, but may miss some time.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said prior to the series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field that Lowe is day-to-day and working back from pain in his left knee, but is optimistic he'll return soon.

"We're day-to-day right now," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "A little discomfort in his left knee and he's doing a lot better and trending in a positive direction and hopefully available for the game tonight, but won't be in the lineup tonight."

The Pirates instead have Nick Gonzales as the starting second baseman vs. the Rangers, where he also started in the 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at PNC Park on April 19.

Brandon Lowe's Extensive Injury History

It isn't the first time in 2026 that Lowe has had an injury, as he missed a Spring Training game on March 11, as he dealt with lower body tightness.

He's otherwise been healthy this season, starting 19 of 22 games, including 18 of those contests at second base.

Apr 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for an out against Washington Nationals left fielder Daylen Lile (not pictured) during the fourth inning/at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe missed a great deal of games during his time with the Rays, 2018-25, with a varying degree of injuries.

He missed 70 games in 2019 with a right shin bruise, his first All-Star campaign, but did return for the final six games of the year and the postseason.

Lowe only played in 65 games in 2022, as he dealt with both low back discomfort and a right triceps contusion, which saw him miss most games from mid May-mid July and then most of September.

He had low back discomfort again in 2023, keeping him out for a month, and then fractured his right knee cap after fouling a ball off it in September, which saw miss the final eight regular season games and in the two American League Wild Card games vs. the Rangers.

Lowe missed 38 games in 2024 with a right oblique strain and then didn't play in 16 games in 2025 with left oblique tightness and left foot/ankle tendinitis.

Brandon Lowe Off to Great Start With Pirates

The Pirates acquired Lowe in a trade with the Rays this offseason and it's already looking like a great success.

Lowe has slashed .267/.375/.600 for an OPS of .975 in 19 games, with 20 hits in 75 at-bats, four doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI and 12 walks to 18 strikeouts.

Apr 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He leads the Pirates with seven home runs and ranks tied for eighth in MLB, while also leading the Pirates in slugging percentage and OPS.

Lowe made Pirates history on Opening Day vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26, hitting two home runs and also driving in three RBI.

He then hit three home runs and drove in 10 RBI over the course of two games, the 7-6 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12 and the 16-5 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 13.

Lowe became the first player in Pirates history to have five RBI in two straight games, since the stat became official in 1920.

If he can continue hitting home runs and driving in runs, Lowe will play a big role in helping the Pirates finally make the postseason for the first time since 2015.

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