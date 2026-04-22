Pirates Injured Infield Duo Returns to Lineup

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates get two key contributors back in the infield and in the lineup for their upcoming game.

The Pirates have both second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Spencer Horwitz in the lineup in the second games of the series vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 22. Lowe will hit in his normal second spot in the batting order and Horwitz will hit in his regular seventh spot.

Both players missed the series opener with injuries that had them day-to-day. Lowe had pain in his left knee , which saw him not play the past two games, and Horwitz didn't play in the previous game, as he had neck pain .

Lowe comes in for Nick Gonzales, who moves to third base in place of Nick Yorke, while Ryan O'Hearn moves back to right field from first base and Jake Mangum heads to bench for Horwitz.

Pirates Getting Great Contributions From Both Lowe and Horwitz

The Pirates have benefitted greatly from having Lowe and Horwitz hitting in the lineup in 2026.

Lowe joined the Pirates via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and has served as the best hitter on the team, alongside O'Hearn and center fielder Oneil Cruz.

He has slashed .267/.375/.600 for an OPS of .975 in 19 games this season, with 20 hits in 75 at-bats, four doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI and 12 walks to 18 strikeouts.

Lowe leads the Pirates with seven home runs and ranks tied for 13th in MLB, while also leading the Pirates in OPS and slugging percentage.

He made Pirates history on Opening Day vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26, hitting two home runs and also driving in three RBI in the 11-7 defeat.

Lowe then crushed three home runs and drove in 10 RBI over the course of two games, the 7-6 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12 and the 16-5 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 13.

He became the first Pirates player ever to record five RBI in back-to-back games, since the stat became official in 1920.

Horwitz has also hit well for the Pirates this season, slashing .255/.382/.400 for an OPS of .782 in 20 games, with 14 hits in 55 at-bats, eight runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and 11 walks to 13 strikeouts.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) takes a throw at first base to end the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He had a three-hit game in the 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 17, with all three of those hits coming against right-handed starting pitcher Nick Martinez, making him a surprising 10-for-10 against the pitcher in his career.

Horwitz had a great homestand this past week, slashing .333/.478/.722 for an OPS of 1.200 over the seven games, with six hits in 18 at-bats, four runs, a double, two home runs, three RBI and four walks to three strikeouts.

The Pirates right side of the infield is stronger with both Lowe and Horwitz in it and they will both have to keep contributing like they have if the franchise wants to end its lengthy playoff absence.

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