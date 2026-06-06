Pirates Catcher Headed in Positive Direction After Injury
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting closer to the return of one of their catchers, who has missed the past few weeks with injury.
Joey Bart was in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of their series opener vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5, which was somewhat of a surprise as he wasn't there for the series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, June 2-4.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Bart, whois dealing with a left foot infection that landed him on the 10-day injured list on May 12, is "progressing well" and that "things are going positively for him", according to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Kelly also said that Bart has been home, which is 40 miles north in Buford, Ga. and that they hope to see him go on a rehab assignment soon.
The Trickiness of Bart's Injury
Bart's left foot infection is a tough injury to deal with, as a large part of it is just waiting and making sure that the foot heals properly, so that it doesn't get reinfected.
He noticed his left foot was a different color during the Pirates' series vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park and the Pirates medical staff immediately tended to him and made sure he got the right care.
Bart had his left foot in a cast for some time, as any sweat or foreign substance, like dirt for example, getting into it would cause a reinfection.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said back on May 29 that Bart resumed all weight room activities and light catch and that the hope was that he'd have running/hitting progression this week.
Bart has already missed three weeks already, but with a potential rehab assingment, it looks like it'll be at least another two weeks before his return.
Endy Rodríguez Stepping Up in Bart's Absence
The Pirates needed a catcher that could take on Bart's role and Endy Rodríguez has done a great job of that so far.
Rodríguez has slashed .250/.438/.389 for an OPS of .827 in 14 games, with nine hits in 36 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, five RBI, 12 walks to nine strikeouts and two stolen bases.
He has also started 10 games and played in 12 contests since joining the team on May 12, with catcher Henry Davis starting 17 of those other games.
Rodríguez has had four multi-hit games and hit a two-run home run in the 10-6 win over the Astros on June 2, marking 984 days from his last home run on Sept. 22, 2023, following two seasons full of injuries.
He also walked four times in four plate appearances in the 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 27, one of eight Pirates players to achieve that feat.
The Pirates will have a tough decision to make when Bart is fully healthy, on whether they bring him back or have him stick around in the minor leagues.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.