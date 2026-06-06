Pirates Catcher Headed in Positive Direction After Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting closer to the return of one of their catchers, who has missed the past few weeks with injury.

Joey Bart was in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of their series opener vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5, which was somewhat of a surprise as he wasn't there for the series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, June 2-4.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Bart, whois dealing with a left foot infection that landed him on the 10-day injured list on May 12, is "progressing well" and that "things are going positively for him", according to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Kelly also said that Bart has been home, which is 40 miles north in Buford, Ga. and that they hope to see him go on a rehab assignment soon.

The Trickiness of Bart's Injury

Bart's left foot infection is a tough injury to deal with, as a large part of it is just waiting and making sure that the foot heals properly, so that it doesn't get reinfected.

He noticed his left foot was a different color during the Pirates' series vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park and the Pirates medical staff immediately tended to him and made sure he got the right care.

Apr 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) dives and misses a foul ball by the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Bart had his left foot in a cast for some time, as any sweat or foreign substance, like dirt for example, getting into it would cause a reinfection.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said back on May 29 that Bart resumed all weight room activities and light catch and that the hope was that he'd have running/hitting progression this week.

Bart has already missed three weeks already, but with a potential rehab assingment, it looks like it'll be at least another two weeks before his return .

Endy Rodríguez Stepping Up in Bart's Absence

The Pirates needed a catcher that could take on Bart's role and Endy Rodríguez has done a great job of that so far.

Rodríguez has slashed .250/.438/.389 for an OPS of .827 in 14 games, with nine hits in 36 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, five RBI, 12 walks to nine strikeouts and two stolen bases.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (13) hits a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He has also started 10 games and played in 12 contests since joining the team on May 12, with catcher Henry Davis starting 17 of those other games.

Rodríguez has had four multi-hit games and hit a two-run home run in the 10-6 win over the Astros on June 2, marking 984 days from his last home run on Sept. 22, 2023, following two seasons full of injuries.

He also walked four times in four plate appearances in the 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 27, one of eight Pirates players to achieve that feat.

The Pirates will have a tough decision to make when Bart is fully healthy, on whether they bring him back or have him stick around in the minor leagues.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!