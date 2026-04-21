Pirates Fan Files Lawsuit Against PNC Park Employee

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are now dealing with the fallout of an altercation at PNC Park last season.

Fan Patrick Egan is filing a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Park, claiming an employee at the ball park assaulted him, in a report from WTAE .

The employee in question is Raymond Stroud III, who Egan is claiming escalated a situation after Egan bumped into a female employee at PNC Park during a game against the San Diego Padres on May 4, 2025.

Video shows both Egan and Stroud got into a fight , with Stroud taking off his belt and beating Egan with it and punching him as well. Stroud received a suspension following the incident.

Egan's lawyers said that the internal investigation never resulted in the Pirates/PNC Park contacting Egan and that it was all a misinterpretation of what actually occurred.

The Pirates said in a letter that Egan provoked the confrontation by spitting on the female employee and Egan said the Pirates banned him from attending events at PNC Park after the incident.

Egan is now seeking damages for negative press attention, medical bills and the pain from the incident.

The lawsuit also wants PNC Park liable for Stroud's conduct, were negligible for hiring someone that had a prior criminal record and that they need to provide better training for future hires.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!