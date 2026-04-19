Pirates Turnaround Even Includes Their Paul Skenes Bobblehead Giveaway

PITTSBURGH – Even in a rain-soaked PNC Park during a rain delay , the bright optimism of this year's Pittsburgh Pirates team shines through.

One year ago, the Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway at PNC Park felt like a free-for-all. This year? Fans walked in, and the bobblehead was placed in their hands.

The contrast between the Pirates’ 2025 Paul Skenes Rookie of the Year bobblehead promotion and this year’s event commemorating his Cy Young award wasn’t just about logistics. It was a snapshot of a franchise that has gone from "purgatory", as one fan put it, to promise. From mailing it in to making fans believe again.

For Dan Siebert of Sewickley, last year’s giveaway was, in his words, “a total cluster.”

“There were no set lines, no nothing. It was every man for themselves,” Siebert recalled.

He says that he waited in line for at least two hours. Though they managed to get bobbleheads by finagling their way through the chaos, they watched as countless others left empty-handed. The Pirates gave away 20,000 bobbleheads to a ballpark that fits almost 40,000.

Eventually, after the public relations nightmare made waves on social media, the team announced that any fan with a ticket to the game would receive a voucher for a Skenes bobblehead to pick up at a later date. While the team did follow through on this, the whole ordeal felt like it could have been avoided by doing exactly what they did this year – order enough bobbleheads for every fan.

What Was Different This Year?

This year, the Sieberts waited 15 minutes.

“It was a lot more organized,” Dan said. “Last year there were no set lines. It was kind of every man for themselves. This year, you knew you were going to get one.”

The Pirates distributed almost 40,000 bobbleheads this time around – nearly double last year’s supply. But the organization’s fix wasn’t just numerical. It was philosophical, matching the positive moves that the front office made over the off-season. This newfound sense of doing the right thing has apparently spread across the entire organization.

“After last year started, they really stumbled,” said Michael Rossi of Greensburg. “They took that Clemente thing down off the wall, then the bricks – it was one negative thing after another. This year, it’s almost been one positive after another.”

Paul Skenes bobblehead day has Pirates fans lined up across the Clemente bridge



(via @colin_beazley/ Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette) pic.twitter.com/VUV3UekW4t — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 18, 2026

A Winning Cure

That positivity comes with a winning record and a team that feels like they could compete for a playoff spot.

“Watching them come off the field winning, everybody’s got big smiles on their faces. Lock Griffin and Skenes up for five or ten years, make this a place people want to come and play. It’s been purgatory [for players]," said Rossi.

For Siebert, the improved fan experience mirrors the team’s on-field turnaround. The Pirates are in first place. The pitching staff, anchored by Skenes, Mitch Keller, and emerging young arms like Bubba Chandler , has gone from promising to potent. And for the first time in years, the offense is keeping pace.

“They’ve spent a little more money and gotten better players,” Siebert said. “By this time last year, I didn’t care much at all. But if you put a decent product on the field, people are going to come to these games in Pittsburgh.”

That, fans say, is the real difference. The Pirates are no longer going through the motions. And the city has responded.

“It’s a good sports town if you’re winning,” Rossi said. “If you’re losing? Not so much. But I’m not fair-weather – win, lose, or draw. Fans just saw the lack of effort from the team. Why should we care if you don’t?”

Now, with a legitimate shot at ending a playoff drought that stretches back to 2015, the sense around the ballpark has shifted.

“Winning cures everything,” Siebert said.

And for one afternoon at least, so did a bobblehead, handed out with a smile, not a scrum. The Pirates haven’t won anything yet. But for fans who lived through the chaos of last year’s giveaway and the emptiness of losing seasons, this year feels different. The lines are shorter. The vibes are better. And for the first time in a long time, Pittsburgh is having fun again.

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