Pirates Get Into Wacky Play Against Rockies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't usually on the right end of a baserunning scenario that goes a big off script, but in their most recent game vs. the Colorado Rockies, they actually did so.

The Pirates managed to score two runs on one of the more wild plays of the season, which came with the bases loaded and on a ground ball in the bottom of the second inning, putting them up 3-0.

Catcher Henry Davis smashed a ball 109 mph down the third base line, that Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros made a great snag on, and looked to get the final out of the inning.

Karros threw to second base to get the force out, but Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe got on base safely, which scored right fielder Ryan O'Hearn from third base to make it 3-0.

Lowe then kept going, thinking he was out, and then Pirates got third baseman Nick Gonzales in a rundown between third base and home plate.

Rockies second baseman Edouard Julien threw it to catcher Brett Sullivan, who threw it to Karros at third base and then Karros went to tag Gonzales out, but left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana was in the basepath and Gonzales bounced into him.

Gonzales was announced safe at home, with Quintana committing interference, as the Pirates scored two runs on a play that they likely should've scored none on.

Some Other Wild Plays In This Game

This game between the Pirates and Rockies had a few interesting plays outside of that one that most games never have.

Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a fly ball to Rockies Jake McCarthy, which would've been a routine play on a normal day.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Instead, Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, who had walked to leadoff the bottom of the first inning and made it to second base, but ran far off it on the fly ball and was going home, which allowed McCarthy to make the catch and run to second base for double play.

It was the first left fielder or 7-unassisted double play since July 31, 2013, that Jonny Gomes turned with the Boston Red Sox, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com .

The Rockies would turn another double play in the bottom of the third inning, as O'Hearn hit a ground ball to first baseman TJ Rumfield, who threw to shortstop Ezequiel Tovar at second base for the first out and then Tovar threw to Quintana at first base for a 3-6-1 double play.

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