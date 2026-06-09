Pirates Could Have Next Great Shortstop Not Named Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates already have the shortstop of the future in Konnor Griffin, but another player in his draft class is making great strides this season.

Pirates shortstop prospect Wyatt Sanford earned a spot in the top 100 from Baseball America, a big honor for the 20-year old in just his second professional season.

Sanford joins the likes of right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, ranked seventh overall, and outfielder Edward Florentino , ranked 18th overall, as three Pirates prospects in the top 100, all of whom are with High-A Greensboro.

It's been a great season for Sanford and the Pirates have another top middle infielder that could make a big difference in the coming years.

Wyatt Sanford Dominating at Greensboro

Sanford has spent all season at Greensboro and has served as one of the best hitters on the team and in the South Atlantic League.

He has slashed .287/.425/.539 for an OPS of .964 in 48 games, with 51 hits, 50 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 RBI, 32 walks to 70 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases on 22 attempts.

Stat (Total) Ranking Runs Scored (50) Tied-First Stolen Bases (21) Tied-Fourth On-Base Percentage (.425) Seventh Home Runs (10) Tied-Ninth OPS (.964) Tied-10th Slugging Percentage (.539) 12th Doubles (11) Tied-12th Hits (51) Tied-15th Walks (32) Tied-16th Batting Average (.287) 20th

It's been an incredible start to the season for Sanford, showing he can hit for contact and power, while also utilizing his speed on the bases paths to pick up extra bases.

He has two four-hit games, in an 11-7 road win over Greenville on April 3 and then again ina 15-6 loss to Rome at home on April 21.

One of Sanford's best games was him hitting three home runs in a 19-13 home win over Hub City back on May 26.

Sanford didn't join the Pirates as a big-time power hitter, but he's shown that he can comfortably get into double digits a season.

What's Next for Sanford?

The obvious next step for Sanford is earning a promotion to Double-A Altoona before the end of the season, which should come with the way he's hitting at the plate.

Altoona Curve infielder Konnor Griffin warms up between innings during an Eastern League playoff baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on Sept. 18, 2025. | GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's still early in Sanford's career, as the Pirates took him with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, signing him for $2.5 million, $502,000 overslot, convincing him to forgo his commitment to Texas A&M.

Sanford only played in 64 games last season, 20 with the Florida Complex League Pirates and 44 with Single-A Bradenton, before suffered a quad injury that ended his season in early August.

Having a full season is crucial for Sanford, who is also a strong defensive shortstop, with a good arm and smart fielder, which will keep hm at the position long-term.

Sanford does have drastic home and away splits, batting .330/.447/.649 for an OPS of 1.096 at the hitter-friendly First National Bank Field and batting .238/.402/.417 for an OPS of .819.

If he can start producing more on the road, then that will prepare him for the much less friendly, particularly to lefty hitters like Sanford, Peoples Natural Gas Field at Altoona.

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