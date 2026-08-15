Pirates Give Good Update on Nick Gonzales After HBP

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates feared the worst after a Nick Gonzales sustained a hit by pitch, but it appears that they've avoided the worst.

Gonzales took a pitch to the face in the bottom of the fifth inning of the 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 15, which required him leaving the game.

He has soon resumed all baseball activities, after he was cleared of a concussion after tests he underwent, going through his usual routine prior to the game on Aug. 16.

Gonzales isn't in the Pirates lineup, but is available off the bench and could play later in the game if needed, but Jared Triolo will serve as third baseman in this contest vs. the Red Sox.

Gonzales Talks About HBP

It's always a scary moment when a player gets hit near the head or in the face with a pitch, as Gonzales faced a 94.3 MPH fastball from Red Sox left-handed pitcher Jovani Moran.

Gonzales said he couldn't even react quick enough to feel scared himself, but was just happy he got hit in the C-Flap section of his helmet, which protected him.

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) is hit by a pitch in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I didn’t really have time to see it coming," Gonzales said. "Just trying to get out of the way, he got me. Luckily I had the C-Flap, didn’t do much damage to me. Had a little headache yesterday and feel better today.”

Gonzales wanted to stay in the game, but felt a slight headache and the Pirates decided to take him out in that situation.

He said that he isn't dealing with any swelling, but that it did feel a little hot afterwards, and that he didn't have trouble sleeping, even though he was a tad rattled after the situation.

Gonzales also hasn't dealt with a situation like this before, but that he notices pitchers throwing inside, particularly with how he sets up as a hitter.

“Not getting hit like that. You get balls up and in and that’s just kind of the reality of my hitting style too. People try to throw inside and that’s just what happens, it’s part of the game.”

Pirates manager Don Kelly was happy that Gonzales didn't suffer the worst, but that they'll still monitor him ahead of this game and make sure he's ready for future games.

Pittsburgh had to deal with this when catcher Rafael Flores Jr. took a pitch off the mask and didn't show concussion symptoms after the game, so Kelly wants to take extra precaution with his players.

“I think that that’s the concern too is later, with Nick, making sure when he gets up to speed and starts moving around, running, swinging, doing everything that it stays in a good spot," Kelly said pregame. "Once the heart rate gets up, blood starts flowing, I think that’s always a concern..."

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