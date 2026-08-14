Pirates May Have Discovered Their Best Lineup

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled offensively since the All-Star break, but look like they may have their best lineup at the current moment.

The Pirates dominated at the plate in their 13-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13, making sure they didn't get swept, but also showing what their offense can achieve going forward.

Pittsburgh hit four home runs, amassed 16 hits and four walks, while every member of the lineup got on base.

It's been a rough stretch for the Pirates, but there are reasons that this lineup could really thrive moving forward.

Pirates Lineup vs. Marlins (Aug. 13)

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Brandon Lowe Designated Hitter Left Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Nick Gonzales Second Base Right Esmerlyn Valdez Right Fielder Right Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left Jake Mangum Center Fielder Switch Jared Triolo Third Base Right Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher Right

Spencer Horwitz Finally Back in Leadoff Spot

The Pirates missed having Horwitz in the lineup, as he missed 43 games from June 25 to Aug. 1 with a left hamstring injury and also a concussion.

Horwitz hit leadoff vs. the Marlins and had two hits in six at-bats, marking his first multi-hit game back from injury.

Aug 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) hits a single in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His first nine games back were a struggle at the plate, with just three hits in 30 at-bats and slashing .100/.206/.133 for an OPS of .339.

Horwitz had great success in the leadoff spot prior to this outing, .276/.388/.469 for an OPS of .857, with five home runs, including four home runs to lead off the game.

The Pirates need someone to just get on base and have the offense going early and it's clear Horwitz can do just that.

It also allows center fielder Jake Mangum to hit lower in the lineup and provide offense later on, helping give the top of the lineup a chance to drive runs in deeper in games.

Jared Triolo Hitting Better Than Anyone Else on Pirates

It hasn't been the greatest season for Pirates utility man Jared Triolo, but he's done well following the All-Star break.

Triolo is hitting .319/.418/.404 for an OPS of .822 in 23 games in the second half of the season, with 15 hits in 47 at-bats, one double, one home run, eight RBI, seven walks to 10 strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Aug 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) celebrates a home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He greatly improved his slash line with his solo home run in the fifth inning and two-run bases-loaded single in the sixth inning in the win over the Marlins, but that's what the Pirates have wanted out of him this season.

What makes Triolo even more appealing is his defense at third base, somewhere Nick Gonzales has severely struggled with, despite being one of the Pirates best hitters .

Triolo played third base and Gonzales was at second base, with the Pirates infield turning three double plays in the victory.

The Pirates need better hitting against left-handed pitching and if Triolo, a right-handed batter, can start providing that, along with his Gold Glove defense, it makes the Pirates that much improved on two fronts.

Pirates Could Add Serious Power in Flores

The Pirates lost catcher Endy Rodríguez to injury for the second time this season and need more from that position, particularly on offense.

Rafael Flores Jr. was fantastic in the win over the Marlins, helping starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft throw a complete game over 85 pitches, while hitting two home runs and driving in six runs himself.

Aug 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores hit his first home run off of Marlins left-handed relief pitcher John King, taking a curveball down and inside and sending it 106.3 mph off the bat and 384 feet out to left field.

His second home run did come off of Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja, but Flores finally has a game the Pirates envisioned him having.

A right-handed power bat is a must for the Pirates and if they can get that from Flores more consistently, it'll be a big boost for the lineup, particularly against southpaws.

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