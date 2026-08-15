Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales was removed from Friday night's game against the Boston Red Sox after taking a 94.3 MPH fastball to the head in the bottom of the fifth inning.



The pitch, thrown by Red Sox reliever Jovani Moran, rode up and inside on Gonzales and struck him directly on the C-flap portion of his batting helmet. The protective ear flap on the helmet absorbed the brunt of the impact, and Gonzales immediately popped back up, appearing unfazed and even laughing off the incident as he walked to first base.



Nick Gonzales is hit in the head by Jovani Moran with a 94.3 MPH 4-seam



Gonzales handled it like a psycho and laughed it off, but was removed from the game as a precaution. Really hope he avoided a concussion pic.twitter.com/zVu1Jrwd3g — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) August 15, 2026

Gonzales was removed from the game as a precaution. The Pirates opted not to take any risks with the 27-year-old infielder, who remained in the dugout for the remainder of the contest.



At the time of the hit-by-pitch, the Pirates held a 4-2 lead over Boston with no outs in the inning. Pittsburgh went on to add three more runs in the frame, extending their advantage to 7-2 as they pushed for a series-opening victory.



Gonzales' removal followed Major League Baseball's concussion protocol guidelines, which prioritize player safety even when symptoms are not immediately apparent. The team has not yet announced whether he will be available for Saturday's matchup.



The Pirates (59-64) entered Friday looking to set the tone in the three-game series against the Red Sox, and the early offensive output could provide a strong foundation. Pittsburgh is looking to win their first series in nine tries.



Gonzales, a key piece of the Pirates' infield, has been a consistent presence in the lineup this season. He was named Player of the Month in July by Major League Baseball for his strong offensive performance. Gonzales led all MLB hitters with a .388 batting average in the month. His availability moving forward will be determined by further evaluation in the coming days.



The Red Sox, meanwhile, saw their bullpen struggle to contain the Pirates' bats after Moran's errant pitch. Boston is looking to maintain their positioning in the American League Wild Card race, while Pittsburgh hopes to build momentum for a strong start to the homestand.



Further updates on Gonzales' condition are expected prior to first pitch on Saturday.

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