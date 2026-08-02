Pirates Give Great Injury Update on Spencer Horwitz

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to return a key piece of their lineup after previously placing Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

Per an announcement from the Pirates, they've activated first baseman Spencer Horwitz from the 10-day IL while also activating right-handed reliever Camilo Doval to the 26-man roster after acquiring him in a trade with the New York Yankees on August 1.

As the corresponding moves, Pittsburgh optioned right-handed reliever Isaac Mattson and outfielder Billy Cook to Triple-A Indianapolis.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/uYWOxvepNo — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 2, 2026

Horwitz's return comes at the perfect time, as the Pirates won't have to rely on a patchwork of first basemen in O'Hearn's absence.

In 74 games and 295 plate appearances this season, Horwitz has slashed .280/.386/.455 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.

The left-handed hitter was placed on the IL with a left hamstring strain on June 25 and was also diagnosed with a concussion on July 28 after being hit in the helmet by a pitch during his rehab assignment.

Horwitz is good to go now though, and he'll help lengthen the Pirates' lineup as they remain on the outside looking in for a Wild Card spot in the National League.

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