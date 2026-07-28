Pirates Share Bad Injury Update on Spencer Horwitz

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates hoped that Spencer Horwitz would return soon, but it will be longer than originally anticipated before he's back in the lineup.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Horwitz was diagnosed with a concussion after getting hit in the head with a pitch and they will re-evaluate him daily to see when they can clear him.

Horwitz got hit in the helmet in his last game on his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on July 25, remaining in the game and even hitting a solo home run afterwards.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan that Horwitz avoided getting hit in the jaw , thanks to his C-Flap on his helmet, but that they were still checking to make sure he was good before they activated him.

Horwitz came back to Pittsburgh on July 26, as the Pirates wanted to see if he could get back following his left hamstring injury, that landed him on the 10-day injured list on June 25.

The Pirates will continue to rely on Ryan O'Hearn at first base in Horwitz's absence and hope that Horwitz comes back sooner rather than later.

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