Pirates’ Jared Jones Could Make Final Rehab Start

PITTSBURGH — Jared Jones is nearing a return for the Pittsburgh Pirates and featuring as an important part of their pitching staff.

Jones will make what is potentially his final start on his rehab assignment, when he pitches for Triple-A Indianapolis against Toledo on the road on May 23, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

This would serve as Jones' fifth rehab assignment start, his second with Indianapolis and his first on the road, with the team playing at Toledo. Riley Holsinger of WTAJ News reported that Jones was supposed to start for Double-A Altoona the same day, but forecasted weather sent Jones to Toledo.

It's a big start for Jones, who could rejoin the Pirates soon after and finally end his long time out recovering from a serious injury.

When Jones Can Return to the Pirates

The Pirates placed Jones on the 60-day injured list this offseason, but that doesn't start until Opening Day, which was March 26.

MLB teams that placed players on the 60-day injured list before the season put the date for March 25, which could technically bring Jones back on May 24, one day after his rehab assignment start.

Apr 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) looks on before the game against the New York Yankees at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now the Pirates won't likely add Jones back onto the roster until he's full ready to pitch again, rather then just putting him on there the first day possible.

It's most likely the Pirates activate Jones from the 60-day injured list on the next homestand, when they host the Chicago Cubs, May 25-28, and the Minnesota Twins, May 29-31.

Jones could likely make his first start or appearance for the Pirates next week, with the series vs. the Twins the most likely option.

An Overview of Jones' Rehab Assignment Starts

Jones underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow on May 21, 2025, after suffering an ulnar collateral ligament sprain, which gave him about 10-12 months for an injury return timeline.

He had been improving throughout Spring Training and eventually built up enough to begin his rehab assignment on April 29 with Single-A Bradenton .

Mar 7, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was a great start for Jones, who threw three perfect innings and posted five strikeouts against Lakeland ina 5-1 win at home.

Jones then pitched for Indianapolis against Omaha on May 6, where he gave up one earned run over three innings, before pitching twice for Altoona.

His first Altoona start went incredibly well, throwing four scoreless innings and posting four strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Richmond on May 12. His second start went well initially, but then he struggled a bit in the fifth inning and ended up having two earned runs on his final line.

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