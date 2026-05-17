Pirates' Jared Jones Faces Trouble in Rehab Assignment Start

PITTSBURGH — Jared Jones will rejoin the Pittsburgh Pirates in the coming weeks and his latest rehab assignment showed just how good he can be, while still having some kinks to work through.

Jones started for Double-A Altoona against Harrisburg at Peoples Natural Gas Field on May 17, marking the fourth start of his rehab assignment and second at Double-A.

He had a strong start, but had some issues in the fifth inning and finished with three hits, two walks and two earned runs over 4.1 innings, with seven strikeouts over 67 pitches.

It didn't end the way Jones would've wanted it to, but there's still growth and development he's undergoing with each start on his way back from injury.

Quick Look at Jones' Rehab Assignment Start

Jones was sensational at the beginning of this start, striking out the side in the first inning on just 13 pitches, with nine of them strikes.

He had two more strikeouts over the next two innings, before giving up a leadoff single and then a walk in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mar 7, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jones got out of this jam, by getting a strikeout, a force out and then another strikeout for his sixth and seventh of the game, respectively.

He made it into the fifth inning for the first time on his rehab assignment and this is where Jones began to struggle.

Jones gave up a single, threw a wild pitch to move the baserunner to second base and then walked a batter.

He got a fly out, which moved the baserunner to third base, and then allowed a single, which gave Harrisburg a 1-0 lead.

Jones then departed the game and Altoona right-handed pitcher Jarod Bayless gave up a single that scored a second run, which went on Jones' final line.

Next Steps for Jared Jones

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on the Pirates Insider Show on May 17 that Jones will make at least one more start on his rehab assignment.

This would line up with Triple-A Indianapolis, who are home for a six-games series vs. Iowa next week, while Altoona is out on the road. The Pirates will want to keep Jones for a home start, rather than having him on the road, as he can throw bullpens at PNC Park in between his starts.

Sep 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jones has made four rehab assignment starts, with his first at Single-A Bradenton on April 29, his second at Indianapolis on May 6 and his third back on May 12 with Altoona.

He has pitched well overall in these starts, with three perfect innings and five strikeouts for Bradenton, three innings for Indianapolis with one earned run allowed and then four scoreless innings with Altoona.

The Pirates can officially activate Jones off the 60-day injured list on May 26, which marks 60 days after he started his injured list time on March 26, Opening Day for 2026.

Jones has everything he needs to come back to the Pirates, with great velocity, throwing all of his pitches and working back well from his starts to be ready for the next one.

The Pirates haven't officially named Jones as a starting pitcher when he returns, something Jones knows he is, but they do see him as as a starting pitcher moving forward

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