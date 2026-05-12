Pirates Prospect Making Good Progress Following Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their better outfielder prospects making his way back from injury and on good timing as well.

Jhostynxon Garcia started his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on May 1, which came two weeks after he went on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on the Pirates Insider Show that Garcia's tests on his lower back issue came back positive and then when he's fully healthy, they'll have him back at Triple-A Indianapolis.

“Yeah I think with password, we probably want to see him go to Indianapolis and get a bunch of at-bats," Cherington said. "He had a tough start to the season, I think, in hindsight, he was probably dealing with something then. Didn’t feel great physically.

"This low back issue, which all the tests came back really good, just a mechanical low back issue, but you got to get past that. So he’s feeling better physically now, we’re seeing that power show up in the rehab assignment, but we’d probably like to see a good run in Triple-A before we consider anything else."

Jhostynxon Garcia's 2026 Season So Far

Garcia had a great Spring Training, serving as one of the Pirates best hitters and making good impressions on Pirates manager Don Kelly .

He slashed .405/.463/.595 for an OPS of 1.058 in 17 games in the Grapefruit League, with 15 hits in 37 at-bats, a double, two home runs, five RBI and four walks to 10 strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates expected that he would continue that great play with Indianapolis, but he performed poorly and as Cherington said, it's likely his lower back was bothering him then too.

He slashed .158/.186/.175 for an OPS of .361 in 14 games at Triple-A, with nine hits in 57 at-bats, a double, three RBI, two walks to 17 strikeouts and no home runs.

Garcia has performed much better since he's been on his rehab assignment, displaying the power and bat speed that made him such a highly rated prospect.

He has slashed .364/.400/.818 for an OPS of 1.218 in six games, with eight hits in 22 at-bats, a double, three home runs and six RBI.

Why the Pirates Need Garcia Back

The Pirates landed Garcia back on Dec. 4 in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox, sending right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo the other way.

Garcia was coming off of back-to-back seasons in the minors where he hit 20+ home runs, showing great potential as a future right-handed power bat.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates really need some outfield depth, as they have a strong trio of bats in left fielder Bryan Reynolds, center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Ryan O'Hearn, but have little behind them.

Jake Mangum is currently injured, and both Billy Cook and utility man Nick Yorke have struggled this season, hitting .190 and .205, respectively.

The Pirates would love to have Garcia get better in Triple-A and force them to consider him as a depth piece, that would add more power to their already solid lineup.

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