Pirates' Jared Jones Puts Up Gutsy Performance Against Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — Jared Jones struggled to start the month of August, but his most recent start was a great example of just how good he can be on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jones gave up just one run over five innings and gave the Pirates a chance to win against the Boston Red Sox, one his lineup didn't take advantage of in the 4-0 shutout defeat at PNC Park on Aug. 15.

The Pirates right-handed starting pitcher faced difficult situations and unlike his past two starts this month, was effective and executed when needed.

Jones could've had this start go like his others, but showing his bounceback after early mistakes is promising for the remainder of the season.

Jones Works Out of Tough Jams vs. Red Sox

It was a great start for Jones, who got out of the first inning on just 10 pitches with back-to-back strikeouts as well.

Jones then gave up a solo home run to Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu in the second inning and a single to third baseman Caleb Durbin, which could've turned into a long inning and outing as well.

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He then picked off Durbin at first base and struck out left field Jarren Duran to escape without further runs scoring.

Jones then had two runners in scoring position in the following two innings, which threatened to add onto the Red Sox' lead, but also managed to come out unscathed.

He struck out both center fielder Ceddanne Rafaeala and catcher Adley Rutschman in the third inning and then with no outs in the fourth inning, got Durbin to ground out, struck out Duran again and got shortstop Andruw Monasetrio to fly out after a 10-pitch at-bat.

Jones then pitched a much cleaner fifth inning, with just eight pitches, ending his outing on a high note.

"Really positive," Jones said on his start. "Thought getting out of those jams in the third and fourth are pretty huge for us as a team and for my personal confidence going into games. I couldn't really ask for much more."

What Made Jones Effective Against Red Sox

Jones has relied almost exclusively on his four-seam fastball and slider since his six perfect innings vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 8.

It worked through July , when he finished with a 2.00 ERA over five starts, but not so in August, where he gave up a combined 11 earned runs over his two starts, especially his career-high eight runs against the New York Mets on Aug. 9.

Aug 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones went more so with his changeup in this outing, while still going with his fastball and slider, which showed results, particularly.

Jared Jones Pitch Mix vs. Red Sox

Pitch Usage Strikeouts Whiffs Four-Seam Fastball 52% (44/85) 4 8/25 (32%) Slider 24% (20/85) 2 4/9 (44%) Changeup 16% (14/85) 1 5/8 (63%) Curveball 8% (7/85) 0 0/1 (0%)

Jones noted that Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. was the one that wanted him to throw it and he trusted his catcher in that moment.

"Flo' clicked the button and I really don't like shaking, so I just said 'Eff it, throw it,' Jones said. "But yeah, got me out of some sticky situations and into some leverage counts when I was behind, so. Really happy with it tonight."

Jones' seven strikeouts were the most in a month, with nine strikeouts against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 18.

His 85 pitchers were also the most he's thrown this season, eclipsing the 83 pitches he threw in two starts.

Jones, who is still on an innings restriction/pitch limit , didn't have much room for error in the fifth inning, coming in with 77 pitches, but was able to get the job done, a big deal for him after two rough starts prior to this one,

"Yeah, DK told me I had 15 pitches, so getting behind 3-1 to that first batter kind of pissed me off," Jones said. 'Alright, here it is,' you know what I mean? But yeah, being able to get through the five, especially with how things were going, not really efficient, meant a lot for me tonight."

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