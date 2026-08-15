Pirates' Flores Providing Spark for Offense

The Pittsburgh Pirates' offense has been resuscitated over the last two games, and the heartbeat of that revival has a name: Rafael Flores Jr.

After a prolonged offensive drought that saw the team's playoff hopes dwindle, the rookie has provided an undeniable spark. In a dominant 13-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Flores Jr. went 2-for-5 with two three-run home runs and six RBIs, powering the Pirates to a much-needed win. He homered in the eighth and ninth innings of that contest, giving him home runs in two straight at-bats.

He then picked up right where he left off on Friday night at PNC Park against the Boston Red Sox. In the bottom of the second inning, the 25-year-old launched a solo shot to right field off Red Sox starter Jake Bennett, making it home runs in three consecutive plate appearances. He later added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning and finished the night 3-for-4 with one home run and two RBIs to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-4 win. It was his first career three-hit game.

Rafael Flores Jr. has now homered in 3 straight at-bats 😮 pic.twitter.com/4rVMqONgCH — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

The Pirates have erupted for 21 runs in the last two games, a huge turnaround for a team that had been scuffling offensively. The surge comes at a critical juncture, as the Pirates entered Friday's action at 59-64, having just snapped a four-game losing streak.

Their playoff chances, once promising, have faded significantly in recent weeks. FanGraphs had given Pittsburgh a 4.6% chance to make the postseason as of August 12, and Baseball-Reference.com was even more pessimistic at 1.8%. They entered the weekend 5.0 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot.

Flores is Flourishing

Flores Jr., a right-handed batter listed at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, has been a bright spot in what has been a challenging stretch for the club. Acquired from the New York Yankees in the July 2025 trade for All-Star closer David Bednar, he made his major league debut on September 17, 2025. His rookie status remained intact entering the 2026 season.

While his numbers on the year are limited, he has shown immense power and patience at the plate thus far. In 34 at-bats on the season, Flores Jr. is slashing .294/.400/1.076 with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs.

The performance has been particularly noteworthy given his responsibilities behind the plate. On Thursday, he caught a complete game from starter Braxton Ashcraft , who allowed just one run on three hits while striking out 10. Flores Jr. also recorded his first career caught stealing, throwing out Esteury Ruiz in the third inning, a feat he said felt "a lot better than hitting a homer".

What's Next?

The Pirates, who rank third in the majors in runs, have been without key regulars like Oneil Cruz, Konnor Griffin, and Ryan O'Hearn. Esmerlyn Valdez was key to keeping the Pirates afloat in July. Could Flores have a similar role for the Buccos this month?

While their playoff chances remain on life support, the power surge from another rookie has at least provided a glimmer of hope and a jolt of energy to a team in desperate need of one.

The Pirates will look to carry the momentum from their offensive outburst and win their third straight game as they continue their series against the Red Sox on Saturday. First pitch at PNC Park is expected at 7:15 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on national TV on FOX. Sonny Gray will take the mound for Boston, while Jared Jones will start for Pittsburgh.

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