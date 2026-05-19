Pirates Utility Player Adjusting to New Outfield Role

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their more versatile defensive infielders in baseball, but they decided they would give him a new position this past weekend.

Pirates utility player Jared Triolo started in right field in the final two games of the series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, May 16-17, the first time he had ever started in the outfield in his MLB career.

Triolo had played just two innings prior in right field with the Pirates and had minimal experience in the outfield during his time in the minor leagues.

It was an interesting decision from the Pirates to use him there, but Triolo was ready for the challenge.

“Yeah it’s just different," Triolo said to Pittsburgh Pirates On SI after his first start on May 16. "Further away and yeah home plate looks a mile away, but tracking fly balls I guess”

Why Triolo Played in Right Field vs. the Phillies

The Pirates had outfielder Jake Mangum suffer a left hamstring injury, that landed him on the injured list and kept him playing from May 7 to May 17, when he returned in the series finale and started in center field.

Triolo said that once Mangum had suffered that injury, he began taking fly balls out in right field and was ready for the change.

May 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) throws to first for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

He immediately got tested in his first game, as Phillies shortstop Trea Turner hit the first pitch of the game 94.3 mph to right field that Triolo dove for and almost made a play on it, but it just bobbled out of his diving glove for a single.

“No. I thought I could’ve had it," Triolo said. "I think just the impact to the ground and trying to catch the ball, knocked it out.”

Triolo also had an error charged to him on a double from Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, which came on his throw to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who bobbled it and Turner scored, the second of two runs that came across on that play.

He ended up having to move to first base in the top of the fourth inning after Ryan O'Hearn suffered an injury, with Nick Yorke taking his spot in right field in the eventual 6-0 loss.

Triolo played his first full game in right field in the series finale, where he didn't have a ton of action, but still had to make up for some hits to the outfield in another 6-0 defeat.

Will Triolo Play in Right Field More Often?

The Pirates sent Yorke down following the series vs. the Phillies and said that a corresponding move would come before their next series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, May 19-21.

Jhostynxon Garcia , a right-handed power bat, is reportedly the likely addition, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who could fill that right field role, with O'Hearn out injured.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Triolo is an interesting case for the Pirates in the outfield, as he had only a cameo appearance in right field in extra innings of the 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 28, 2024, where he did end up making a nice diving grab.

He only played one game in right field in the minors and started seven games in center field with Double-A Altoona, which came back in 2022. He also played 15 games in right field as a freshman at Houston in 2017.

Triolo is a fantastic infield defensive player, winning a Gold Glove Award as a utiltiy player in 2024 and should've won it again in 2025, but was a finalist.

The Pirates would best use him in the four infield spots and with Mangum back, plus a new outfielder coming up, it doesn't make much sense to put him back in right field.

Pittsburgh will look to give Triolo some opportunities when they can, so there's a chance he does play in right field again in the near future.

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