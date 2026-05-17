PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates just suffered a series sweep at home against a big rival and have already made a change to the roster.

The Pirates announced that they optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Yorke to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 17. They also said that they will announce a corresponding move prior to their series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 19.

Yorke featured in a few games, but the Pirates brought back Jake Mangum off the 10-day injured list and they are likely looking for another option to provide some offense.

It's a tough move for Yorke, but after a difficult sweep to the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, the Pirates will have to make some tough decisions.

Who the Pirates Could Bring Up in Yorke's Place

There are two players that would make the most sense for the Pirates to bring up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Yorke's spot.

Pittsburgh has two promising outfielders in Jhostynxon Garcia and Esmerlyn Valdez that both could get a chance to play with this move.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates landed Garcia in a trade with the Boston Red Sox this winter, as they wanted a young, right-handed power bat that could play in the outfield.

Garcia had a great Spring Training, but then a back injury saw him hit poorly at Indianapolis, before going on the injured list and then a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton.

He found his swing again and then hit three home runs in his first three at-bats in his first game back at Triple-A.

Valdez led all Pirates minor leaguers last season with 26 home runs and then was the Arizona Fall League Offensive MVP, earning him a 40-man roster spot at the end of the season.

He has slashed .250/.380/.474 for an OPS of .854 in 44 games with Indianapolis this season, including eight home runs and 32 walks to 40 strikeouts.

The Pirates need big time power bats and while it's still early in the campaign, both Garcia and Valdez could serve as their answer moving forward.

A Look at Yorke's Recent Stint with the Pirates

Pittsburgh recalled Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 8 ahead of their series vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, as they placed Mangum on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Yorke started at first base in the series opener on May 8, a 5-2 defeat, then started in left field in the series finale on May 10, a 7-6 defeat in extra innings. He also came in the ninth inning and played in left field in the 13-3 win over the Giants on May 9

May 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Nick Yorke (38) prepares his bat in the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He also came in the fourth inning and played in right field vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on May 16, after Jared Triolo moved to first base following Ryan O'Hearn suffering an injury.

Yorke finished with no hits in eight at-bats with one strikeouts in the four games he went to the plate in.

He has slashed .197/.279/.276 for an OPS of .555 in 27 games this season for the Pirates, with 15 hits in 76 at-bats, three doubles, one home run, six RBI and seven walks to 17 strikeouts.

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