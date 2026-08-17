Pirates Make Corresponding Oneil Cruz Roster Move

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have Oneil Cruz back, which required them to make roster changes to ensure the move as official.

The Pirates announed that they activated Oneil Cruz off the 60-day injured list on Aug. 17 and as a result, optioned outfielder Ronny Simon to Triple-A Indianapolis and designated outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez for assignment.

Pittsburgh optioning Simon makes a space for Cruz on the 26-man roster and DFA'ing Rodríguez puts Cruz back on the 40-man roster, as players on the 60-day injured list don't count towards the 40-man roster number.

Cruz isn't in the starting lineup vs. the Detroit Tigers in the series opener at PNC Park, but this does allow him to play and come off the bench.

Pirates Outfielder Outlook Following Cruz Return

The Pirates have their center fielder back from injury, but they'll take time introducing Cruz back into the team, after he hasn't featured at the major league level for the past two months.

Cruz worked back from a left hand fracture, which he hasn't full healed from, but is good enough to play once again and hit, which was the biggest concern for him on his rehab .

May 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a double against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Mangum featured as the starting center fielder with Cruz injured and will continue having a big role, as he can play all three spots.

Bryan Reynolds and rookie Esmerlyn Valdez will continue manning left field and right field, respectively, for the most part for the Pirates.

The Pirates also have Billy Cook off the bench to man center field and utility man Nick Yorke, who can play at both corner outfield spots.

Pittsburgh has Jhostynxon Garcia and utility man Tyler Callihan at Triple-A Indianapolis, who could also play if the team needs them.

Short Pirates Tenure for Rodríguez

It wasn't a long time that Rodríguez spent with the Pirates, as they landed him in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles just three weeks ago on July 27.

The Pirates got Rodríguez after the Orioles DFA'd him and sent cash considerations back to put him on the 40-man roster.

Sep 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez (30) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh needed some outfield depth when they traded for him, especially at Triple-A, with most of their outfield options on the major league roster.

Rodríguez played 15 games for Indianapolis and hit pretty well, batting .351/.424/.509 for an OPS of .933, with 20 hits in 57 at-bats, nine runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and eight walks to 10 strikeouts.

It's a tough moment for Rodríguez, but it wouldn't come as a surprise for another team to trade for him or add him off waivers.

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