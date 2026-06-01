Pirates' Nick Gonzales Ends Second-Longest MLB Drought

PITTSBURGH — Nick Gonzales has put together a fine season for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, but he still had one big omission on his stat line.

Gonzales hadn't hit a home run this season, until his two-run shot in third inning of the 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the series finale at PNC Park on May 31

It was his first home run in 2026, following 196 at-bats and 214 plate appearances, and his first home run since July 28, 2025 against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

That marked 412 plate appearances between the two home runs for Gonzales, the second-longest drought between home runs in MLB.

Only Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson had a longer streak than Gonzales, as he has no home runs in his 678 plate appearances in the major leagues.

Nick Gonzales Relieved After HR

Gonzales got one of the best pitches all season to hit his home run from Twins right-handed starter Zebby Matthews, who threw an 87.3 mph slider right down the middle of the plate.

The Pirates third baseman put a great swing on it and sent it 103.5 mph off the bat and 407 feet into the bullpens over the center field wall.

May 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Gonzales couldn't hold the smile off his face as he rounded second base and third base and ran across home plate, as he finally got that first home run out of the way.

"Yeah, it's just been a while," Gonzales said. "For the last, I don't know how many years, I've hit a home run in the first game or two of the season. Felt good to kind of just get that weight off my shoulder and just help the team too and score two runs. It's nice.

Gonzales has hit 15 home runs in his career, two home runs as a rookie in 2023, seven home runs in 94 games in 2024 and five home runs in 96 games in 2025.

He hit his last eight home runs on the road, with his most recent PNC Park home run coming back on June 6, 2024,

Gonzales has strength in his bat, as he's hit a few balls that were just short of a home run, especially since he hits more towards center, rather than pulling it.

It's something he feels he's had success with and that he's better off hitting it the way he's had, then just trying to hit home runs.

"I know, I should probably aim to the left," Gonzales said. "Maybe I'd have a little more success. I don't know, I think that's just kind of when I'm at my best, is like staying through the middle of the field. I try to pull the ball, it can be a little counterproductive to my style."

Gonzales Having Strong Season in 2026

Gonzales may not show the most power on the Pirates, but he's hit impressively well and held down third base this season .

He's slashed .303/.356/.364 for an OPS of .720 in 54 games, with 60 hits, nine doubles, the home run, 26 RBI and 14 walks to 38 strikeouts.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gonzales ranks 12th in MLB and ninth in the National League with is .303 batting average and his 60 hits are tied for the most on the Pirates, along with center fielder Oneil Cruz , while also ranking tied for 15th-most in the NL.

The Pirates haven't really needed Gonzales hitting as many home runs, as their 68 home runs rank tied for 11th-most in baseball and sixth-most in the NL, thanks to players like Cruz, second baseman Brandon Lowe, right fielder Ryan O'Hearn , left fielder Bryan Reynolds , first baseman Spencer Horwitz and others.

Gonzales has stayed consistent with his approach and the Pirates are good with him and his performance, which isn't hard to understand why with his strong hitting numbers so far.

"Yeah. I've had somewhat success this season, and that could kind of weigh on you when you haven't hit a home run," Gonzales said. "But you're still producing, still doing stuff, still driving runs in, having good at-bats. So you've got to stick with the process. Hitting coaches have been great in telling me, like, 'Hey, don't worry about that. Just keep doing what you're doing, drive in runs, hit the ball hard, and it'll come.'

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