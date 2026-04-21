Pirates Make Lineup Change After Spencer Horwitz Neck Issue

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are close to first pitch in their next game, but made a change concerning their first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

The Pirates announced that they took Horwitz out of the lineup ahead of their series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field due to him dealing with neck discomfort.

Ryan O'Hearn , who was previously playing right field, now moves to first base and stays second in the batting order, while Jake Mangum comes off the bench and starts in right field for the Pirates, hitting seventh in the lineup.

Second baseman Nick Gonzales, in for Brandon Lowe who is dealing with left knee pain, moves up one spot to sixth lineup, but the rest of the batting order will remain the same.

This is the first game that Horwitz has missed with injury, but he missed a great deal of time in 2025 with a wrist injury, which kept him out of Spring Training and from making his Pirates debut until May 17, missing the first 45 games of the season.

Horwitz has had a solid showing for the Pirates in 2026, slashing .255/.382/.400 for an OPS of .782, with 14 hits in 55 at-bats, eight runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and 11 walks to 13 strikeouts.

He has also started 17 of 19 games played at first base, with O'Hearn filling in there sparingly, particularly against left-handed pitching.

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